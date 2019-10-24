LONDON — The 39 suspected migrants found dead in a truck container shipped from Belgium to Britain are all believed to be Chinese nationals, police said on Thursday.
The 31 men and eight women are all adults and were found dead in the early hours of Wednesday, Essex Police said in a statement.
“All are believed to be Chinese nationals,” they said, adding that the victims will undergo a coroner’s examination to determine the cause of death and establish their identity.
The 25-year-old driver of the truck, which was towing what appeared to be a refrigerated trailer, was arrested on suspicion of murder.
He is from Northern Ireland and would remain under questioning for at least another 24 hours, the police said.
“We read with heavy heart the reports about the death of 39 people in Essex, England,” a Chinese Embassy spokesperson said in a statement.
“We are in close contact with the British police to seek clarification and confirmation of the relevant reports,” the spokesperson said.
In Beijing, state media reported that the Chinese Foreign Ministry had confirmed that the victims were Chinese nationals.
Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills said Essex Police are conducting “an incredibly sensitive and high-profile investigation.”
“Our number one priority is the preserving the dignity of the 39 people who have died and ensuring that we get answers for their loved ones,” Mills said.
Police Service Northern Ireland searched three properties in the village of Laurelvale, County Armagh, on Wednesday and Thursday, the Belfast Telegraph reported.
The Belgian Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office said the container was shipped from the port of Zeebrugge on Tuesday, adding that it had opened its own investigation.
The prosecutor said it was “not yet clear when the victims were placed in the container and whether this happened in Belgium.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “appalled” by the deaths, which migrant rights groups blamed partly on a crackdown on illegal migration by British authorities.
The police said the trailer unit was believed to have entered Britain at the freight port of Purfleet, on the Thames estuary east of London.
The truck driven by the suspect was believed to have originated in Northern Ireland, they said.
The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said the truck was registered in the city of Varna “under the name of a company owned by an Irish citizen.”
Dublin-based Global Trailer Rentals (GTR) told Irish national broadcaster RTE on Thursday that it owns the trailer in which the 39 bodies were found.
The trailer was leased on Oct. 15 from GTR’s base in Monaghan, close to Ireland’s border with Northern Ireland, a company spokesperson told the broadcaster.
The company said it has given information about who rented the trailer and would share its GPS tracking data with Essex Police.
Thousands of migrants are smuggled into Britain annually on trucks, ships and sometimes planes, with cases reported almost daily.
The Essex case is reminiscent of the 71 migrants who were found suffocated in an abandoned truck on an Austrian motorway in August 2015, at the height of Europe’s refugee crisis.
In 2000, police found 58 Chinese migrants dead in a container truck at the southern port of Dover.