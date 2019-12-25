Records are made to be broken, and a trio of area athletes did just that in 2019 as Brockway’s Chanell Britten, St. Marys’ Lauren Eckert and DuBois Central Catholic’s Justin Miknis each shattered school records in their respective sports.
Britten and Eckert ended 2019 as their school’s all-time leading goal scorers in soccer, while Miknis did the same in boys basketball at DCC.
Miknis, who graduated from DCC in the spring, was the first of the trio to find the record books back in February.
He entered the 2018-19 basketball season one of 13 full-time Cardinals to score 1,000 points, with his total of 1,003 ranking at the bottom of the school’s all-time scoring leaders. A 14th player, Chris Wulderk, his the milestone as a senior at DCC after playing his firs three varsity seasons at Moshannon Valley.
Miknis put together a monster season on the hardwood, one that saw him pass all 12 former Cardinals ahead of him on the school’s all-time scoring list. He completed his ascension to the top during a Feb. 5 game at Curwensville’s Patton Hall.
The Cardinal entered that night eight points shy of Chris Marshall’s school record total of 1,412. Despite being that close to the record, Miknis played facilitator most of the first half as fellow senior Brandon Walker caught fire from the outside, hitting six 3-pointers on his way to scoring a career-high 24 points — all in the first two quarters.
Miknis eclipsed Marshall’s record on a free throw with 5:01 left in the second quarter. He went on to score 20 points in a 78-52 victory to finish the night with 1,425 points. Marshall (2014 grad) was the last Cardinal prior to Miknis to reach the 1,000-point milestone.
He went on to score 53 points over the Cardinals’ final five games, with their season ending with a District 9 Class A quarterfinal loss to 66-49, to push his school-record total to 1,478.
Miknis finished his senior year with 490 points in 23 games for an area-best 21.3 points-per-game average en route to earning Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Player of the Year honors. He also led the Cardinals with 181 rebounds (7.9 rpg), 87 assists (3.8 apg) and 67 steals (3.0 spg) — all while committing just 42 fouls in 23 games.
Miknis’ 2019 didn’t end there though, as he put together a stellar senior season on the diamond during which he became the first Tri-County Area player to be selected in the Major League Baseball draft directly out of high school in eight years. He was taken in the 35th round (1,038th pick) by the Baltimore Orioles.
He ultimately decided not to sign with the Orioles and enroll at Kent State University this past fall where he has a scholarship to play Division I baseball for the Golden Flashes.
Britten and Eckert joined Miknis as school record holders in the fall when both enjoyed monster senior seasons on the pitch for the Lady Rovers and Lady Dutch — ones that saw them finish as the first and second all-time girls goal scorers in Tri-County Area history, respectively.
Britten entered the 2019 soccer season having already reached the 100-goal mark as a junior in 2018, becoming just the third Lady Rover to reach the milestone.
She passed former Lady Rover Amanda Lindemuth (100 goals) before the end of her junior season, then surpassed Juli Esposito’s program record for goals (135 in 2014) this year as a senior. Esposito’s total also stood as the area record for a girl.
Britten captured the honor of holding both records thanks to a four-goal performance during a 6-2 home victory against Brookville on Sept. 25. Those four goals put her at 138 for her career.
The Lady Rover wasn’t finished breaking records though, as a hat-trick at Punxsutawney on Oct. 9 moved her past Phil Esposito (149 goals) as the all-time leading scorer — boy or girl — in Brockway and Tri-County Area history with 150.
Britten would 14 more goals over the final couple weeks of the season to push her Tri-County Area record total to 164. Karns City grad Brittni Grenninger (2005) holds what is believed to be the all-time D-9 mark at 194, while fellow Lady Gremlin Lesley Ann Barnhart had 186.
Britten, who reached 50 goals as a senior, helped lead the Lady Rovers to three D-9 titles and four title-game appearances during her career. She was a 4-time UAVSL Central Division All-Star and was named the division MVP three times.
If not for Britten, Eckert would have been the individual storyline of the girls soccer season in the Tri-County Area.
She opened the season at 99 career goals and hit the century mark in the opening game of the season — a 4-1 home win against Port Allegany that also was the first for new Lady Dutch coach Samantha Zimmerman. Eckert netted goals No. 100 and 101 in contest as she became the first 100 goal scorer in school history.
And like Britten, Eckert kept scoring from there and finished her senior year with 45 goals, two less than the 47 she netted as a junior, to end her career with 144 goals — the most ever by a St. Marys boys or girls soccer player.
She scored her final two high school goals in a 4-2 setback to Clearfield in a District 9 Class 2A championship game that ended the Lady Dutch’s 16-2 season.
Eckert was a 4-time UAVSL North Division All-Star, earning division MVP honors as a sophomore and senior.