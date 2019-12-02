NEW BETHLEHEM – Broadwood Towers will hold a Homemade Soup Sale from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, in the community room.
There will be many varieties of soup. The cost is $1 per bowl and $2.50 per quart. Take-outs are available.
