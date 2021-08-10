BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Municipal Authority continues to work toward improving water service to its customers as projects move forward.
Engineer Steve Gibson reported on several projects at the authority’s monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon.
He said the application for PennVEST funding for the replacement of waterlines on Main Street was submitted earlier this month. He anticipates a funding decision when the next PennVEST board meeting is held in October.
Gibson said “roughly $30 million grant money is available,” but cautioned the authority that “they received more applications than they have grant money. They did say that they are giving the option to applicants to scale back their project to the grant portion” or consider a loan to complete the entire project.
Design drawings and specifications have been prepared and reviewed by the authority.
Preliminary water and sewer relocation routes in regard to the replacement of the North Fork bridges of I-80 have been discussed with the authority and PennDOT. Gibson said “we came up with three alternate options,” for replacement of the sewer line between the east and west bound bridges, which would determine the cost of the project.
Gibson also reported on the waterline replacement project for Water Street in Corsica. He expects the survey work to begin within the next couple weeks and said “we are probably looking at spring construction, possibly later this fall.”
Water commissioner Clyde Bullers reported that two long-time employees of the BMA have announced their retirement. With nearly 90 combined years of service with the authority, Bob Radaker will retire this month and Don Swineford will retire in September. Bullers said interviews have been conducted and he narrowed the field of applicants to two candidates. The authority approved hiring recommended applicants to fill the positions.
The next scheduled meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 14 in the Borough Complex.