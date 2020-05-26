BROOKVILLE — Leading the Brookville Area High School Class of 2020 during Commencement exercises will be Valedictorian Donovan Hoffman and Salutatorian Amanda Wolfe.
Graduation ceremonies will be held June 2 at the Moonlite Drive-In. Because space is limited, admission will be by ticket only.
VALEDICTORIANValedictorian Donovan Hoffman is the son of Chris Hoffman and Crystal Pangallo.
At BAHS he served as president of Youth and Government and National Honor Society, and as vice president of Future Business Leaders of America. He was also a member of the Envirothon team, band and football and swimming teams.
Donovan served as the student representative to the Brookville Area School Board and the Brookville Borough Council during his senior year.
He also participated in many community events, including Art in the Park, Little League tournaments, Vacation Bible School, soup kitchens and trash clean-ups. He also served as sound engineer for the Brookville Community Theater.
Donovan plans to attend George Washington University, where he will major in psychology. “I want to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology from George Washington University. While attending the university, I plan to take advantage of the undergraduate research opportunities as a student in the honors program. I still have plenty of time to decide what to research, but I certainly have an interest in Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. With a concrete foundation in my undergraduate studies, I want to progress by going to graduate school for clinical psychology (Ph.D. level) and earn a law degree (J.D.) for criminal law. With these degrees, not only can I provide aid in the psychiatric field, I can also influence the judicial system towards mental illness with a strong background in psychology,” he said.
SALUTATORIANAmanda Wolfe is the daughter of Edward and Chris Wolfe.
She was a member of the senior high band four years, playing trumpet. She also participated in the concert, jazz, marching and honors bands at BAHS, as well as district and regional band during her senior year and district jazz band for three years.
Amanda has been an active member of the Giddy Up 4-H Club for nine years, participating in the horse and steer project. She has also won many awards at the State 4-H Horse Show in Harrisburg.
She has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years and the DECA club, placing second in the district accounting division.
Amanda received the Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science award from the University of Rochester and an Academic Excellence Award from Robert Morris University.
Active in the community, she has volunteered at the Laurel Festival Art Show for nine years and has assisted with the Sunday breakfasts and fish fries held at the Corsica Fire Hall for 11 years.
She plans to major in biomedical engineering at Robert Morris University.
Earlier this month seniors participated in a Mock Walk across the high school auditorium stage, with immediate family members present. Videos of the Mock Walk will be shown at the end of the graduation ceremony.