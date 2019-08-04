BROCKWAY — The Brockway Borough Council added another Junior Borough Council Representative during its August meeting.
Delaney Wineberg, a junior this year at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School, was sworn in by council solicitor Ross Ferraro. Wineberg joins senior representative Salem Murray.
Students who live in the borough limits have the privilege of representing their school at Brockway Borough Council meetings. Since 2000, the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs Junior Borough Council Person Program allows high school students to become involved in their local government by becoming junior members of their borough councils.
Graduated representative Jordan Faith came to the meeting to thank the council, but also got the chance to see her successor sworn in.
“I didn’t want to leave town before saying thank you,” Faith said. “I learned a lot in this program, more than I expected.”
Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson welcomed Wineberg to the meetings.
“We look forward to hearing your report and anything you have to say,” he said.
The council then moved into its regular meeting.
Benson said that he has heard nothing but good things about the Tour de Brockway and other events in the Old Fashioned 4th of July. He congratulated everyone involved in planning the event, making the day happen, and then cleaning up afterwards.
Ferraro gave an update on the intersection project. There was an agreement that needed to be signed for solicitors representing Jefferson County. In addition, Borough Controller Laurie Wayne said that engineers will be coming in to study the project.
“It’s like, if you’re getting work done on your house, you’ll contact contractors and get free bids,” Benson explained. “It’s no cost to you.”
Wayne said business owners around the project location will get a letter saying that engineers are coming in to see if they are interested in bidding on the project. The bids will be handled by PennDOT.
The Brockway Volunteer Fire Department responded to four alarms in the borough since the last meeting. They also ran some training sessions in both Brockway and Brookville.
The Brockway Borough Council will meet again September 5 at 7 p.m.