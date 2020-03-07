BROCKWAY — At the end of the month, the community of Brockway may need to make alternate travel plans along Route 28.
On March 28, Brockway Volunteer Hose Company is running a live-fire training on an old house near the lumber mill. The house sits close to the road, so the department is closing down a lane with fire police directing. Chief Mike Hoskavich suggested finding a way around during the hours between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The fire department responded to 11 alarms in February, with one in the borough.
Mayor Bill Hrinya updated the Brockway Borough Council on police schedules. He said there is a lot of coverage and that the borough has police protection, despite the lack of a full-time officer. Hrinya also said the older squad car had some maintenance done. The part-time officers are alternating which car is used when patrolling the borough so one does not sit too long. The council went into an executive session to discuss police personnel issues.
Mayor Hrinya also asked the council to approve closing part of Hewett Street by St. Tobias Church for the Pack 40 Cubmobile Event on May 31. The council agreed to the brief closure for the downhill race.
Solicitor Ed Ferraro informed the council of a right-to-know request that was handled by the solicitor’s office.
The council heard from a visitor on a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance. The visitor said that he is canvassing the county to talk about potential ordinances to protect 2nd Amendment rights. Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson said that the meeting was the first time he had been approached about it, so he asked for information since the council was not prepared to make any decisions on the ordinance.
Borough resident Ron Matson came to get an update on the proposed intersection project by his business. Benson said that Matson has the schedule for the project and that there has been no more progress. PennDOT has not given the council any additional information.
The next borough council meeting will be April 2 at 7 p.m.