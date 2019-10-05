WEST SUNBURY — Trying to make it two wins in a row after starting the season 0-5, the Brockway Rovers football team dropped a 14-7 decision at Moniteau Friday night.
In a battle of 1-5 teams going into the night, all the scoring was done in the first half as Mason Mershimer’s short run to the end zone put Moniteau up 14-7 late in the first half.
Brockway had led 7-6 earlier in the second quarter when Jon Wood’s TD run and the Rovers’ point-after kick put the visitors up by a point.
Earlier, Moniteau went up 6-0 on David Stamm’s 30-yard TD pass to A.J. McElravy.
No points were scored in the second half as the Warriors held on to their seven-point lead the rest of the way. J.D. Dessicino ran for a game-high 103 yards on 23 carries as the Warriors’ run-heavy game went for 209 yards on 54 attempts. Stamm’s lone completion on three attempts went to McElravy on the TD connection.
The Rovers’ Wood ran for 57 yards on eight carries and completed 8 of 12 passes for 102 yards with one interception. Ben Glasl caught four passes for 59 yards.
Brockway (1-6) plays its last road game this Friday against winless Punxsutawney, which were beaten 59-34 by Bradford Friday night. The Rovers’ lone win came last week in a 53-13 win over the Owls.
From there, the Rovers are home for their final two regular-season games, Clarion on Oct. 18 and Curwensville Oct. 25.
Last year, Brockway beat Moniteau at home, 31-12. It was their first meeting with their former KSAC rival in the regular season since 1998 and first overall since the Rovers beat the Rovers, 37-20, in the 2009 Class AA playoffs.
The 14-7 final, a fairly common score one would think, was recorded for just the second time this year in District 9 — Keystone beat Curwensville by that score earlier this year. The last 14-7 final involving the Rovers was a loss to Ridgway in last year’s Class AA final. Prior to that, the Rovers split a pair of 14-7 games with Curwensville (loss) and Elk County Catholic (win) way back in 2004.