BROCKWAY –It wasn’t quite the ‘run and gun’ but the Brockway High School girls’ basketball team used its ability to outrun the defense to score a 44-42 win over Clarion in the opening round of the Brockway Tip-Off Tournament Friday.
The Lady Rovers (1-0) took advantage of the speed of sophomore Danielle Wood and junior Morgan Lindemuth to push the ball up the floor for some breakaway scores when they needed them throughout the game.
Wood led the way with 19 points while Lindemuth came away with 10.
“They work very well together up front,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said. “(Clarion) started to put two people on Wood in the third quarter and we hit a little bit of a slow spot. But that opened things up in other places. When the kids realized how open they were, we started getting shots. Some went in and some didn’t.”
While things were working well for Brockway, the Lady Bobcats struggled a little until after the break.
Clarion (0-1) scored just 13 points in the first half but came out of the break and took it right to the basket, scoring 17 in the third quarter alone.
An 8-0 run late in the third helped the Lady Bobcats to their first lead, 31-29, with just under two minutes left in the quarter.
Kait Constantino, who led all scorers with 23 points, spurred much of that effort with nine points in the frame.
Clarion’s offensive push also resulted in a pile of fouls that began to work against the Lady Rovers.
Brockway closed out the frame with a three-point run to take a 32-31 lead to start the fourth and, despite a couple of ties, never gave it back to Clarion.
“We lost a nice lead there in the third but we did not panic,” Esposito said. “The girls kept their heads. We came back and got the lead and I was worried because we had two others with four (fouls) but I placed my trust in a couple freshmen tonight and (Madelyn) Schmader and (Madison) Marzullo came through.”
Brockway finally went out in front for good with just 1:17 left to play.
With the Lady Rovers holding a 42-39 lead, Constantino had a chance to either tie or take the lead for Clarion when she got a three-shot foul with just six seconds left but managed to hit just one.
Lindemuth then put the game out of reach with a pair of free throws.
In Friday’s other game:
DuBois 41,
Moniteau 27
The Lady Beavers were able to shake off some early rust to outdistance Moniteau, 41-27.
DuBois (1-0) hit just two shots from the field in the opening eight minutes but more than doubled its offensive output in the second quarter to jump-start things and open up a 10-point advantage at the break.
Things slowed down again for the Lady Beavers in the third as Moniteau (0-1) pulled back to with six.
However, DuBois was able to hit its stride again down the stretch, outscoring Moniteau by eight in the fourth to notch the 14-point victory.
Juniors Abby Guiher and Olivia Johnson both scored in double figures to lead DuBois. Guiher finished with a game-high 11 points while Johnson added 10.
In all, seven of the eight Lady Beavers to take the floor scored points.
Aslyn Pry led Moniteau with nine points.