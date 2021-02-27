BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls put together a strong defensive effort Friday night against Brookville, holding the Lady Raiders to single-digit scoring in all four quarters in a 49-19 victory.
While the Brockway defense did its thing, the Lady Rovers were firing on all cylinders on the offense end in the first two quarters. Brockway jumped out to an 18-3 lead after eight minutes before taking a 31-11 lead to the break.
With its reserves playing more in the second half, Brockway saw its scoring dip to 11 points in the third and five in the fourth.
Danielle Wood powered the Lady Rovers with a game-high 19 points to go along with six assists and seven steals. Teammate Selena Buttery recorded yet another double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
Nikki Baker added six points and 10 rebounds, while Madelyn Schmader also scored six points.
Kerstyn Davie and Liz Wonderling led Brookville with four points each.
Brockway (9-5) hosts DuBois today at 11 a.m., while Brookville (3-13) travels to Curwensville on Monday.
BROCKWAY 49,
BROOKVILLE 19
Score by Quarters
Brookville 3 8 3 5 — 19
Brockway 18 15 11 5 — 49
Brookville—19
Alayna Haight 1 0-0 3 Elisa Molnar 1 1-2 3, Ella Zimmerman 0 0-0 0, Kerstyn Davie 1 2-2 4, Hannah Lundgren 21 0-0 2, Eden Wonderling 0 3-4 3, Liz Wonderling 1 1-2 4, Mara Bowser 0 0-0 0, Makayla Konyk 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 7-10 19.
Brockway—49
Sarah Rosman 0 0-0 0, Nikki Baker 3 0-0 6, Madelyn Schamder 3 0-1 6, Ciara Morelli 2 0-0 4, Danielle Wood 7 4-6 19, Selena Buttery 4 3-4 11, Morgan Carnahan 1 0-0 2, Lauren Rendos 0 1-2 1, Raegan Gelnette 0 0-0 0, Alyx Rosman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 8-13 49.
Three-pointers: Brookville 2 (haight, L. Wonderling), Brockway 1 (Wood).
DuBois 60,
DuBois Central Catholic 24
DuBOIS — The DuBois girls basketball team jumped out to a 10-point first-quarter lead against cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic Friday night and never looked back in a 60-24 victory.
DuBois won that first quarter, 14-4, before taking a 23-9 lead to the half. The Lady Beavers then broke the game wide open with a 23-11 third quarter before outscoring the Lady Cardinals 14-4 again in the fourth in what turned out to be a 36-point victory.
All 10 Lady Beavers who played in the game scored, with Saige Weible leading the way with a game-high 14 points. Abby Guiher also reached double digits with 12. Olivia Johnson added seven points, while Madison Rusnica and Taylor Smith each chipped in six.
Kayley Risser led DCC with 10 points, while Jessy Frank had five.
DuBois (9-7) plays today at Brockway, while DCC (7-12) travels to A-C Valley on Monday.
DuBOIS 60,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 24
Score by Quarters
DCC 4 5 11 4 — 24
DuBois 14 9 23 14 — 60
DuBois Central Catholic—24
Paris Farley 0 0-0 0, Faith Jacob 1 0-0 3, Jessy Frank 1 3-4 5, Kayley Risser 5 0-0 10, Sophia Ginther 1 0-0 2, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, JoAnne Case 0 0-0 0, Lauren Davidson 1 0-0 2, Haley Semancik 0 0-0 0, Sarah Hugler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 3-4 24.
DuBois—60
Abby Guiher 5 0-0 12, Alexas Pfeufer 1 2-2 5, Madison Rusnica 2 1-2 6, Taylor Smith 3 0-1 6, Saige Weible 7 0-1 14, Olivia Johnson 3 1-2 7, Allie Snyder 2 0-0 4, Isabella Geist-Salone 1 0-0 2, Brooke Chewning 1 0-0 2, Abby Geist-Salone 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 4-8 60.
Three-pointers: DCC 1 (Jacob), DuBois 4 (Guiher 2, Pfeufer, Rusnica).
Elk Co. Catholic 39,
Ridgway 22
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic used a strong defensive effort to notch its second win in as many days Friday with a 39-22 victory against visiting Ridgway.
The Lady Crusaders held the Lady Elkers to just 10 point through three quarters as they built a 32-10 advantage.
Elk County’s Sydney Alexander led all scorers with 12 points, while teammate Lucy Klawuhn had eight. Tami Geci and Tori Newton each chipped in six points, with Newton adding 12 rebounds and five steals.
Ridgway (1-6) was led by Julie Peterson, who netted seven points.
Elk County (14-6) hosts Northern Potter on Tuesday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 39,
RIDGWAY 22
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 2 4 4 12 — 22
ECC 9 11 127 — 39
Ridgway—22
Eve Cobaugh 2 0-6 4, Carli Thomas 0 0-0 0, Julie Peterson 3 0-0 7, Payton Delhunty 1 1-2 3, Kaitlyn Amacher 0 0-0 0, Kayla Reynolds 1 2-2 4, Jenn Kasmierski 0 0-0 0, Kristen Ellenberger 2 0-0 4, Brooke Bullers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 3-10 22.
Elk County Catholic—39
Tami Geci 3 0-1 6, Sydney Alexander 5 2-2 12, Tori Newton 2 2-5 6, Brooke Bauer 0 0-0 0, Julia Aikens 2 0-0 4, Allison Geci 0 0-0 0, Lucy Klawuhn 3 0-0 8, Sam Straub 0 0-1 0, Syd O’Leary 0 0-0 0, Emily Mourer 1 0-0 2, Hope Farley 0 1-2 1, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-11 39.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 1 (Peterson), ECC 2 (Klawuhn 2)
Thursday
St. Marys 58,
Otto-Eldred 36
ST. MARYS — Coming off a tough home loss to Cameron County Wednesday, the St. Marys girls basketball team bounced back in a big way Thursday and knocked off visiting Otto-Eldred, 58-36.
And, it was a big second half that proved to be the difference for the Lady Dutch, who led 24-20 at the half. St. Marys came out of the locker room strong to start the second half though and outscored the Lady Terrors, 17-5, in the third to grab a 41-25 lead.
St. Marys (11-3) kept rolling in the third, using a 17-11 advantage to beat the Lady Terrors, who came in with a 13-4 record, by 22 points. Cameron County improved to 11-9 with in its win vs the Lady Dutch on Wednesday.
As for Thursday, St. Marys got a balanced offensive attack in the victory.
Kyla Johnson and Jayssa Snelick each scored 10 points to lead the team, while Jade Lindemuth amd Isabelle Caskey each had nine. Samantha hayes chipped in eight points and Maura Caskey six.
Otto’s Katie Sheeler led all scorers with 12 points.
St. Marys won the JV game 34-2. Izzy Catalone, Holly Anthony and Emma Gavazzi all scored six points fo the Lady Dutch.
St. Marys is back in action today at home against Bradford.
ST. MARYS 58,
OTTO-ELDRED 36
Score by Quarters
Otto 11 9 5 11 — 36
St. Marys 14 10 17 17 — 58
Otto-Eldred—36
Katie Sheeler 5 0-0 12, Emmalee Sheeler 0 0-0 0, Reilly Raught 3 0-0 6, Kayley Heller 2 5-6 9, Bri Heller 2 0-0 4, Anna Merry 1 1-1 3, Brooke Close 0 0-0 0, Suzie Rounsville 0 0-0 0, Morgan Dalton 1 0-0 2, Hannah Gordon 0 0-0 0, Rosa Rounsville 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6-7 36.
St. Marys—58
Jade Lindemuth 3 0-0 9, Kyla Johnson 4 1-2 10, Jayssa Snelick 4 0-0 10, Samantha Hayes 3 2-2 8, Isabelle Caskey 3 2-4 9, Abigail Erich 2 0-0 4, Izzy Catalone 1 0-0 2, Olivia Eckels 0 0-0 0, Maura Caskey 3 0-1 6, Emma Gavazzi 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 5-9 58.
Three-pointers: Otto 2 (K. Sheeler 2), St. Marys 7 (Lindemuth 3, Johnson, Snelick 2, I. Caskey).
Elk Co.Catholic 49,
Bradford 34
BRADFORD — The Elk County Catholic girls used a big second-quarter advantage to upend host Bradford, 49-34, Thursday night.
The game was tied 10-10 after one quarter before the Lady Crusaders put together a 19-3 second quarter to seize control of the game and take a 29-13 lead to the half.
That second quarter proved to be the difference as Bradford won the final two quarters by a point, 21-20.
Tori Newton posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebound to lead ECC, which also got 12 points from Sydney Alexander and nine by Julia Aikens.
Hannah Lary led Bradford with a game-high 19 points.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 49,
BRADFORD 34
Score by Quarters
ECC 10 19 10 10 — 49
Bradford 10 3 11 10 — 34
Elk County Catholic—49
Tami Geci 3 0-2 6, Sydney Alexander 5 0-2 12, Tori Newton 4 5-8 13, Brooke Bauer 1 0-0 3, Julia Aikens 4 0-2 9, Lucy Klawuhn 1 0-0 2, Sam Straub 0 0-0 0, Syd O’Leary 0 0-0 0, Emily Mourer 1 0-0 2, Hope Farley 0 0-0 0, Gabby Weisner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 5-14 49.
Bradford—34
Alanna Benson 3 1-1 9, Kylee Close 1 0-0 2, Kalie Dixon 1 0-0 2, Ryley Cleveland 0 0-0 0, Hannah Lary 6 4-4 19, Abbi Schleicher 0 0-0 0, Sierra Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 5-5 34.
Three-pointers: ECC 4 (Alexander 2, Bauer, Aikens), Bradford 5 (Benson 2, Lary 3).