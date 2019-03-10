HERSHEY — The Brockway wrestling team capped a highly emotional weekend in Hershey Saturday with the duo of senior Garrett McClintick and junior Anthony Glasl capturing medals at the PIAA Class AA Championships.
The medals had special meanings for both Rovers for vastly different reasons.
McClintick dedicated his postseason performance and sixth-place medal at 182 pounds, the first of his career, to his mother Cindy who is battling cancer.
As for Glasl, he overcame a knee injury suffered at regionals last weekend — one that forced him to medically default in the finals at Sharon — that threatened to keep him out of states. However, he wrestled through the pain to come away with a fifth-place finish at 126 for the second PIAA medal in three trips to Hershey.
And, they both had to do it the hard way after losing their first round bouts Thursday. Both responded with impressive runs through their respective consolation brackets, winning four straight bouts before each ultimately landed in fifth-place bouts.
Unfortunately for McClintick (37-5), his season and career ended with a heartbreaking overtime loss to West Branch senior Derek Yingling in his placematch.
The pair went to overtime tied 1-1 after trading escapes in the second and third periods, and it was Yingling who came up with the big move in sudden victory as he took the Rover down to his back for a five-point move to take home the fifth place medal.
Despite the setback, McClintick was proud of what he accomplished.
“It felt really great out there, especially when I won my blood round match,” said McClintick. “Last year ,I lost in the that round, but I won this year then just kept wrestling to see where I could get (place) up on the podium. I lost in the match to go for third and ended up sixth, but I’m happy with it.
“With everything going on with my mom, it made it even more special to win a medal. I hope she’s around for a long time, but you never know. I did it for her so she could see me accomplish something this great.
“Last year, my grandpa passed away two days after states, so it was kind of good to lose because I got to see him. This year, I wanted it (medal) for both him and my mom. It meant a lot to do that.”
Glasl (38-4) not only wrestled in Hershey, but wrestled well despite his injury and put together a 5-2 weekend on the mats at the Giant Center.
And, he ended his weekend by avenging one of his two losses in Hershey with a 5-3 win against Notre Dame-Green Pond freshman Brandan Chletsos (43-13) in their placematch to come away with a fifth-place medal — the best of the his career. Glasl finished sixth as a freshman but fell short of the podium a year ago.
“After I suffered that injury, I was pretty nervous because I was trying to move around on it and it wasn’t pretty,” said Glasl. “I didn’t even know if I would be wrestling down here, but I took it day by day and it got better throughout the week and I was able to come down here and push through the pain and get it done. So, it felt great.
“Going into next year, I was right there with all these guys in one point and two-point matches. I know if I keep working hard, I can take that next step and get up there (podium) at No. 1.”
McClintick finished his standout career fourth on the Rovers’ all-time wins list (120-39), with only Andy Rendos (144-16), Scott Rendos (140-9) and Joel Yahner (124-31) ahead of him.
Meanwhile, Glasl will enter his senior year with a career mark of 107-20, and if he stays healthy, should make a run at Rendos’ school record for wins.
“When I saw our draws originally, we knew we had tough first round matches, and we weren’t able to get it going early and they both fell,” said Brockway coach Eric Grecco. “Man oh man, they way they were able to battle back and win four straight matches. They continued to work and eventually got on the podium.
“Last year Garrett lost in the blood round and he made his goal then that he wanted to win a state medal this year. To be able to accomplish that goal with everything he is going through in his personal life is just a great feat for him. He couldn’t be more thrilled.”
“And, we weren’t even sure if Anthony would be wrestling down here on Monday. It affected his wrestling that first match, but as he wrestled on it more, he gained more confidence and got the ball rolling. He was able to knock off four seniors in the consolation bracket, which is not easy to do. He’s thrilled to be back on the podium after losing in the blood round last year too.
McClintick started his run to his first medal with 5-0 win against Mahoney’s Dan Lawrence Thursday. He then captured two wins Friday morning to guarantee himself his first state medal in his final trip to Hershey.
He dominated Hamburg junior Nick James (24-9), the Southeast Regional camp, 10-0, in the second round of consolations, then bested Palisades senior Adam Marsh, 5-2, to reach the medal rounds for the first time in his career.
The bout with James was scoreless after one period, then the Rover grabbed control with a strong second period from the top position. He turned James twice, scoring two nearfall points on each occasion, to take a 4-0 lead after periods.
McClintick chose bottom in the third, earning an escape 34 seconds into the period. He took down James shortly thereafter before tacking on three nearfall points with 27 seconds to go to come away with the major decision.
The bout against Marsh (30-5) in the fourth round of consys, commonly known as the blood round, was much closer.
The Rover again found himself in a scoreless match after one period before grabbing the lead with two nearfall points from the top position 32 seconds into the second.
McClintick took that 2-0 lead into the third, where he chose bottom. The Rover added to his lead when he reversed Marsh 36 seconds in only to see Marsh quickly return the favor to make it 4-2.
The Rover broke free for an escape with 46 seconds left and held off Marsh on his feet from there, sending the Brockway faithful into a frenzy.
With a medal in his hip pocket, all that was left for McClintick Friday night was to see what place he would wrestle for.
He opened the night session with a 3-0 win against Slippery Rock senior Kaleb Kamerer in the consy quarterfinals.
Their matchup went to the third scoreless after McClintick rode out the Rocket in the second period. McClintick then started down in the third and needed just four seconds to escape for a 1-0 lead. The two battled on their feet the remainder of the period, with the Rover scoring a takedown in the closing seconds to seal the victory.
It was the Rover’s third win this year vs. Kamerer, including a 5-0 in last weekend’s regional semifinals.
McClintick saw his consy run come to an end in the semifinals, where he suffered a tough 5-3 setback to Ellwood City junior Austin Walley, who came in ranked fifth in the state.
Once again McClintick had a bout go to the third period scoreless after riding out his opponent in the second.
He took a 1-0 lead on an escape five seconds in and held that slim lead into the final 30 seconds. However, that’s when Walley took the Rover down to his back for a five-point move. McClintick quickly fought for a reversal with 13 seconds on the clock, but Walley held on for the two-point victory.
Walley went on to place fourth.
As for Glasl, he pulled out a 3-2 win against a familiar foe in Curwensville senior Blake Passarelli Thursday after his loss to advance out of Day 1. He came back Friday morning and won two more tight bouts to guarantee himself his second state medal in three trips to Hershey.
The first of those wins was a 3-1 decision against Biglerville senior Joshua Tuckey (36-8). Glasl grabbed control of the match with a first period — a move that proved to be the difference after the duo traded escapes in the second and third periods.
Tuckey let Glasl up to start the third, and the Rover fought him off on his feet the entire two minutes to put himself on the verge of the medal rounds.
He got there in style as he pinned Greenville senior Bryce Knauf in 4:22 in the blood round. Glasl was forced to injury default to Knauf in last weekend’s Northwest Regional final in Sharon because of the knee injury.
Glasl used an escape and takedown in the third period to go up 3-2 on the Trojan before pinning him.
“That pin was definitely extra special,” said Glasl. “I was trailing after the first period, but I kept my composure and getting that pin felt great.”
Glasl came back Friday night and continued the close match theme, splitting a pair of 3-1 decisions that saw him land in the fifth-place match.
He used a takedown with eight seconds remaining to get past West Branch senior Tyler Denochick (35-10) in the consolation quarterfinals. Denochick went on to place seventh.
However, he then lost the same way in heartbreaking fashion in the ensuing round when Upper Dauphin senior Bronson Garber scored a takedown with 17 seconds left in that bout to pull out the win.
Garber (42-5), a four-time medalist, went on to finish third.
Glasl bounced back Saturday afternoon to end his season on a high with the 5-2 win against Chletsos in the fifth-place match to avenge an 8-3 loss to Chletsos in Thursday’s first round.
The pair went to the third period tied 2-2, with Glasl scoring two escapes around a Chletsos takedown in the second.
The Crusader chose bottom in the third, which a decision that proved fatal. Glasl rode Chletsos the entire period, putting him on his back for three nearfall points in the closing moments to come away with the win.
Brockway freshman 106-pounder Mark Palmer (33-12), who went 1-1 Thursday to reach Day 2, was eliminated Friday morning in the second round of consolations when he was pinned by Glendale freshman Suds Dubler in 1:27.
