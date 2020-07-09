BROCKWAY – A storm that settled over Brockway Tuesday evening for a few hours kept the town’s emergency services busy.
According to Brockway Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich, the microburst dropped 3.7 inches of rain in an hour on the town, and the dry ground was unable to handle that deluge.
“We had 10 calls for service Tuesday,” Hoskavich said.
To compare that number with a normal day, the chief’s report to the borough council for July’s meeting had eight calls for service during the month before the July 2 meeting.
“Most of the calls were flooded roadways, powerlines down, trees on the roads, events of that nature,” Hoskavich said. “We were busy.”
Hoskavich said that the water was high throughout the borough, and some basements had some flooding, but the hardest-hit area was along 7th Ave. Extension and Clay Plant Road. The worst event of the evening was a collapsing house on Clay Plant.
“The foundation washed out along the whole back of the house,” Hoskavich said. “It was a block foundation, not stone, but the sudden rush of water was too much.”
The residents of the house were uninjured, and the Red Cross helped them find a place to stay that night, Hoskavich said. Pine Creek Township Fire Department had equipment to help with collapsing buildings, so they assisted.
“We had to keep the rest of the house from collapsing in on itself,” Hoskavich said. “Pine Creek has specialized equipment, so they were there with Horton Township.”
No injuries were reported during the storm. Hoskavich said that all emergency services for Brockway were actively engaged in helping the community during and after the storm.
“The townships and borough emergency management agencies were all involved,” Hoskavich said. “Brockway Ambulance was a huge help, assisting us with directing traffic around flooded roadways. Everybody pulled together, and we got through it.”