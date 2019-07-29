BROCKWAY — The Maple Shade Mansion was not on fire.
The Brockway Volunteer Fire Department invited other area fire departments to take part in training on the use of ladder trucks and the hoses attached to them. They also used the opportunity to map out truck placement for a couple of buildings in the area. Maple Shade Mansion was one of those places.
“We were able to see how we can use our engines and those from other departments,” Brockway Assistant Chief Devin Trentini said. “We were able to see where we can use our engines, where we can’t, and where other departments can fit in. We have our box alarms established, so we know what comes when, but seeing where everything fits into the puzzle will help maintain a smooth operation. It can really determine a successful or unsuccessful event.”
The goal of the training was to pre-plan firefighting activity before an actual emergency. When Brockway started the training in the morning at NAPA Auto Parts store, they discovered that their fire engine did not fit well in the area they had originally planned. Sandy Township had a truck that fit better, so they re-arranged the trucks. The firefighters said they would rather make such a determination during training than during an active fire.
The local fire departments have done these trainings before, but they needed to update their plans based on new equipment and new mapping technology. Each fire hydrant in Brockway has been mapped, and that map is on the iPads that the trucks and chiefs carry, so they can quickly find the hydrants closest to the fire.
John Gardell, a retired fire captain in Pittsburgh, came to Brockway to do the Aerial Operations Class. The aerial is what the ladder and hose on it are called.
“The crews need to get used to their vehicle,” Gardell said. “We find out the vehicle can be leveled in different elevations and grades of ground. They learn how to safely deploy their vehicle to handle different situations.”
At Maple Shade, the aerial operator and their spotters had to navigate through trees, below telephone wires, and close to the house. Gardell oversaw the setup and consulted with Trentini. He then went over his observations about the structure and what a fire at Maple Shade would be like. Gardell has a lot of experience. He fought fires in Pittsburgh for 30 years and has been training for the fire academy for much of that time. He is also retired from United States Air Force and is the retired chief of the 171 Air Refueling Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport.
When different departments will work together on larger fires, Gardell said they need to practice and map out their placements so they are ready to go should the unthinkable happen.
“You need to get the departments together,” Gardell said. “They learn together. The integration of departments is so important because we’re all there to do the same job. And all the ideas, from the newest person to the oldest person, they come together to accomplish the goal.”