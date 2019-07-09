BROCKWAY — Three hundred sixty-three runners participated in the 53rd Annual Brockway Firecracker 10K, 5K, and Fun Run Races during the community’s 4th of July celebration.
That is a record, as far as the current organizers are concerned.
“363 is the most we’ve ever had in the 12 years we have been in charge,” Judy Perrin said. Perrin and her husband, Sam, organize the races with Ryan Devlin and Megan and Tom Bussard.
“Some runners tell us they love this race because it’s one of the few that still has a 10K,” Perrin added. “Some say they come back each year because a morning race makes them feel great for the rest of the day.”
For the 10K, the top male finisher was Harley Thompson of St. Marys with a time of 34:32.1. The top female finisher was Jenny Fiscus of Brookville at 42:55.5. The 5K top female finisher was Jessica Smith of Reynoldsville. Landon McCartney of Belton, TX, was the top male 5K finisher.
Rapid Transit Sports of State College donated $75 gift certificates to the oldest and youngest participants of the race. Landon Liddle was youngest 5K participant, with Andrew Williams tackling the 10K. The oldest on the 10K was Paul Johnson with Marilyn Mitcheltree running the 5K.
The race is timed by Gingerbread Man Timing out of Indiana and Devlin designs t-shirts for the runners every year.
“People keep coming back because of the options, the great t-shirts, and the affordable price,” Perrin said. “It’s the people’s race.”
More information about the race is available at www.brockwayfourth.com.