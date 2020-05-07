BROCKWAY — Jeff Gankosky, Chair of the Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July Committee, said that the bulk of the decisions regarding the celebration have not yet been made.
“There are 15-20 committees beyond the ones on the main page,” Gankosky said. “Only two of them have decided not to go forward. The rest are still working. There are many moving parts, and that’s why we’re waiting until June 1.”
The decision date was incorrectly reported as July 1 in this reporter’s previous Courier-Express story.
The Brockway Fourth website only lists five committee chairs. The other list of committees and volunteers is in the process of being updated and is not available on the website. However, Gankosky said that those committees have not told him that they are canceling.
“The parade and the bike race are cancelled,” Gankosky said. “The foot race and the Fourth Queen are still deciding. Only a few cancellations do not count as a drastic reduction.”
Gankosky reiterated that the main committee is still waiting until June 1, which is why 10K Chairman Sam Perrin said the committee was holding out hope and he was waiting until June 1 before making any decisions on the Firecracker 10K.
Gankosky also said the fireworks company is on-board for whatever the plans are.
The webmaster of brockwayfourth.com is updating the page, and as new information becomes available, it should appear on that website.
“There are many moving parts,” Gankosky reiterated. “We have a lot of decisions to make yet. The committee is taking the safety of the community very seriously.”