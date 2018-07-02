BROCKWAY — The American Legion contest between Brockway and Fox Township was suspended due to severe weather in the bottom of the second at Brockway High School Monday.
The game was tied 3-3 when the umpire crew called the game due to lightning in the area, as Brockway had the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the second inning.
Fox jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the top of the first.
Brayden Wildfire got the offense started by reaching on a single, then advanced around to third on a pair of wild pitches.
Shane Price then reached on a walk to give Fox runners on the corners with one out.
Price then broke for second, as the throw down was in time to get the out at second, but Wildfire was able to steal home to score the game’s first run.
A pair of walks to Tyler Bullers and Anthony Whitaker forced Brockway starting pitcher Zach Foradori out of the game, as Paul Brosky took the mound looking for the final out of the inning.
Carter Julian walked to load the bases, as Cody Dezanet was then hit by a pitch to score Bullers and give Fox a 2-0 lead.
Hunter Hetrick followed with a RBI infield single, scoring Whitaker as the bases remained loaded.
Brosky limited Fox to three runs in the inning by forcing the following batter to fly out to center field to end the inning.
In the bottom of the first, a two-out rally by Brockway cut Fox’s lead to one after one inning of play.
After the first two Brockway batters hit fly outs to the outfield, Matthew Clark then reached on a single to center field.
Jesse Johnson followed by hitting a ground ball back to Fox starting pitcher Wildfire.
The throw to first sailed over the first baseman’s head, as Clark was able to come around to score on the play and Johnson advanced to second.
Tyler Serafini then delivered a RBI single to right field to score Johnson and cut the deficit to 3-2.
Brosky held Fox off the board in the second inning, as the Brockway offense looked to continue their momentum in the bottom half.
Angelo Inzana led the inning off by reaching on a walk, followed by a pair of infield singles off the bats of Nick Porrin and Garrett McClintick to load the bases with nobody out.
Brosky then drew a bases loaded walk, scoring Inzana to tie the game at three.
As Brockway lead-off hitter Ben Glasl was set to come to the plate with the bases loaded, the game was postponed due to lightning in the area.
After a brief delay, the inclement weather persisted and the game was suspended.
The game will be resumed at a date to be determined with Brockway at bat in the bottom of the second with the bases loaded and no outs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.