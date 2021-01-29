BROCKWAY — Playing its first game in nine days, the Brockway girls basketball team came our firing on all cylinders Friday night in a 55-31 victory against visiting Curwensville.
The Lady Rovers raced out to a 21-7 lead after one quarter and never looked back. They extended the lead to 37-18 at the break and eventually won by 22 points to capture their third straight victory.
The junior duo of Selena Buttery and Danielle Wood powered Brockway, as both nearly recorded triple-doubles. Buttery led all scorers with 25 points to go along with 12 rebounds, nine blocks and four steals. Wood had 18 points, nine steals, eight assists and five rebounds.
Nikki Baker added four points and 13 rebounds for the Lady Rovers.
“Having the layoff, I was worried about how might come out could, but went up 11-0 to start the game and played really well,” said Lady Rovers coach Dick Esposito.
Skylar Pentz led the Lady Tide with 16 points. Teammate Alyssa Bakaysa added 11 points.
Brockway (3-2) travels to A-C valley Monday, while Curwensville (2-3) plays at DuBois Tuesday.
BROCKWAY 55,
CURWENSVILLE 31
Score by Quarters
C’ville 7 11 9 4 — 31
Brockway 21 16 8 10 — 55
Curwensville—31
Bakaysa 4 3-4 11, Freyer 0-0 0 0, Guiher 1 0-0 2, Henry 1 0-0 2, Pentz 7 0-0 16. Totals: 13 3-4 31.
Brockway—55
Sarah Rosman 0 0-0 0, Nikki Baker 2 0-2 4, Madelyn Schmader 2 0-0 4, Ciara Morelli 1 0-0 2, Danielle Wood 8 0-0 18, Selena Buttery 10 2-2 25, Morgan Carnahan 0 0-0 0, Lauren Rendos 1 0-0 2, Raegan Gelnette 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Bennett 0 0-0 0, Alyx Rosman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 2-4 55.
Three-pointers: Curwensville 2 (Pentz 2), Brockway 5 (Wood 2, Buttery 3).
THURSDAY
DCC 52, Sheffield 41
DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team used a strong defensive effort in the first three quarters Thursday night to help upend visiting Sheffield, 52-41.
The Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 12-4 lead after one quarter and slowly built its lead from there. Central Catholic took a 21-10 advantage into the break before pushing its lead to 19 points (39-20) after three quarters.
Sheffield’s offense finally came to life in the fourth, as the Lady Wolverines scored more points in the quarter (21) than they did in the first three combined (20). That offensively explosion did little to help Sheffield get back into the game as DCC scored 12 fourth-quarter points itself to come away with the 11-point victory.
Faith Jacob led the Lady Cardinals with 16 points. She was one of three DCC players to reach double figures along with Kayley Risser (14) and Jessy Frank (13).
The Lady Cardinals are back in action Saturday at Eisenhower.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 52,
SHEFFIELD 41
Score by Quarters
Sheffield 4 6 10 21 — 41
DCC 12 9 16 12 — 52
Sheffield—41
Schmader 1 0-0 2, Ruell 0 0-0 0, Lauffenburger 1 4-4 6, Lyon 0 0-0 0, Sheldon 4 8-9 17, Foster 7 0-4 14, McGlaughlin 0 0-0 0, Dunham 1 0-0 2, Baily 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 12-17 41.
DuBois Central Catholic—52
Paris Farley 1 0-2 2, Faith Jacob 7 2-2 16, Jessy Frank 6 0-0 13, Kayley Risser 6 1-4 14, Sophia Ginther 0 0-0 0, Rose Whipple 2 0-0 5, JoAnne Case 0 0-1 0, Lauren Davidson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 3-9 52.
Three-pointers: Sheffield 1 (Sheldon), DCC 3 (Frank, Risser, Whipple).
St. Marys 48,
Austin 6
AUSTIN — The St. Marys girls basketball team beat host Austin, 48-6, Thursday night.
The Lady Dutch jumped out to a 13-2 lead after one quarter and never looked back as they held Austin scoreless in the second and third quarters.
Kyla Johnson and Samantha Hayes each scores nine points to lead St. Marys, with all their scoring coming in the first half as the Lady Dutch took a 28-2 lead into the break.
Teammates Isabelle Caskey and Izzy Catalone both scored seven points — all in the second half.
St. Marys (3-0) is back in action Monday at home against Bradford.
ST. MARYS 48,
AUSTIN 6
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 13 15 7 13 — 48
Austin 2 0 0 4 — 6
St. Marys—48
Jade Lindemuth 1 0-0 3, Kyla Johnson 4 0-0 9, Jaysa Snelick 0 0-0 0, Samantha Hayes 4 1-2 9, Isabelle Caskey 3 1-2 7, Abigail Erich 0 0-0 0, Izzy Catalone 3 0-0 7, Olivia Eckels 2 1-3 5, Maura Caskey 1 0-0 3, Emma Gavazzi 2 0-0 5. Totals: 20 3-7 48,
Austin—6
Carly Cooney 0 0-0 0, Ally Nelson 0 0-0 0, Kendyl Welsh 0 0-0 0, Jade Williams 0 0-0 0, Savannah Horton 1 0-0 2, Rebeca Zeaman 0 0-0 0, Marah Fowler 1 0-0 2, Ella Brewer 0 0-0 0, Sari Setzer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 3 0-0 6.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 5 (Lindemuth, Johnson, Catalone, M. Caskey, Gavazzi), Austin 0.