FOXSBURG — The Brockway girls basketball team put together its best defensive game of the year Wednesday night in a 45-21 victory at A-C Valley.
The Lady Rovers jumped out to a 15-6 lead after one quarter, then held the Lady Falcons (6-10) to just one point between the second and third quarters as they pushed the lead to 31-7 entering the fourth.
The teams played to a 14-14 draw in the final eight minutes as the Lady Rovers (8-5) came away with the 24-point victory.
Danielle Wood and Selena Buttery led Brockway with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Buttery had yet another double-double with 11 rebounds, while Wood added five assists, four steals and three blocks.
Ciara Morelli added eight points, four rebounds and three steals.
“That was our best defensive performance of the year,” said Brockway coach Dick Esposito. “Danielle and Ciara had a combined seven steals our front and their pressure our there created a lot of turnovers for us.”
Brockway is back in action Friday at home against Brookville, then hosts DuBois on Saturday for an 11 a.m. contest.
BROCKWAY 45, A-C VALLEY 24
Score by Quarters
Brockway 15 8 8 14 — 45
A-C Valley 8 0 1 14 — 24
Brockway—45
Sarah Rosman 2 1-2 5, Nikki Baker 1 0-2 2, Madelyn Schmader 1 3-4 5, Ciara Morelli 2 3-5 8, Danielle Wood 4 4-4 13, Selena Buttery 4 4-4 12, Morgan Carnahan 0 0-0 0, Lauren Rendos 0 0-0 0. Raegen Gelnette 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 15-21 45.
A-C Valley—24
Cullen 2 0-0 5, Meals 3 2-2 8, Sherman 0 2-4 2, Blauser 0 0-2 0, Ielase 0 1-2 1, Burke 2 0-0 5. Totals: 7 5-10 21.
Three-pointers: Brockway 2 (Morelli, Wood), A-C Valley 2 (Cullen, Burke).
Brookville 36,
Sheffield 28
SHEFFIELD — Stopping a four-game losing streak and winning its third game of the year, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team notched a 36-28 win on the road at Sheffield Wednesday night.
The Lady Raiders (3-12) built a 17-10 lead by halftime and led 26-16 going into the fourth to pull away with the win.
Alayna Haight led the Lady Raiders with 18 points. Eden Wonderling scored seven of her 11 points in the first half.
Brookville visits Brockway Friday.
Tuesday
St. Marys 37,
Kane 17
KANE — The St. Marys girls basketball team beat hoist Kane, 37-17, Tuesday night.
The Lady Dutch jumped out to a 10-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back, holding the Lady Wolves to just nine points through three quarters to lead 27-9.
St. Marys’ Samantha Hayes led all scorers with 10 points.
She was one of eight Lady Dutch players to score in the victory. Isabelle Caskey added six points.
The Lady Dutch won the junior varsity game 24-6. Olivia Eckels netted 11 points to lead scorers.
St. Marys (10-2) hosts Otto-Eldred tonight.
ST. MARYS 37, KANE 17
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 10 9 8 10 — 37
Kane 0 6 3 8 — 17
St. Marys—37
Jade Lindemuth 0 0-0 0, Kyla Johnson 2 0-0 4, Jayssa Snelick 0 3-4 3, Samantha Hayes 5 0-2 10, Isabelle Caskey 1 4-4 6, Abigail Erich 2 0-0 4, Izzy Catalone 2 0-0 4, Olivia Eckels 2 0-0 4, Maura Caskey 1 0-0 2, Emma Gavazzi 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-10 37.
Kane—17
Madi Koza 2 0-0 5, Emma Ely 0 0-0 0, Rinee Wright 2 0-0 5, Sadie Walter 0 0-4 0, Sarri Swanson 0 2-2 2, Cara Tekielek 0 0-0 0, Aubri Haight 1 0-0 2, Mia Anderson 0 0-0 0, Madison Stahli 1 1-2 3, Sammi Hulings 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 3-8 17.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 0, Kane 2 (Koza, Wright).