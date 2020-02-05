NEW BETHLEHEM — Coming off a tough loss Tuesday night at Kane, the Brockway girls basketball team bounced back in big way Wednesday with a hard-fought 44-43 win at Redbank Valley.
The host Lady Bulldogs entered the matchup with a 16-4 record — the best mark for a Class AA school in the district. But, Brockway (12-8) used a balanced offensive attack and strong night at the foul line to knock of Redbank for its second signature win of the season — the other being a 40-33 victory at 16-4 Coudersport on Jan. 11.
Brockway went 10 of 12 at the foul line, while Redbank was just 8 of 18 in the one-point game. The Lady Rovers hit 5 of 6 down the stretch, with Danielle Wood making a pair to put Brockway up three points late.
Wood and Morgan Lindemuth each scored 13 points to led the Lady Rovers, with Lindemuth adding six asissts. Brockway also good performances out of post players Selena Buttery and Macie Smith.
Buttery, who dealt with foul trouble, scored seven points to go along with 14 rebound and eight blocked shots. Smith netted a season-high eighty points and pulled down eight boards.
Defensively, Brockway held Redbank’s 1,000-point scorer Tara Hinderliter to 15 points with its zone defense, with Wood and Ciara Morelli shadowing her most of the night in that. Caylen Rearick added eight, while Lauren Smith and Madison Foringer each had seven.
The Lady Bulldogs were coming off 50-41 win Tuesday night on their home court against KSAC-South foe Keystone.
“It was a really nice rebound victory,” said Brockway coach Dick Esposito. “The kids played well and worked together as a team. Foul shooting was the difference in the game, and Danielle (Wood) hit two big ones for us late in the game to put us up three points.
“We also played well defensively and held Hinderliter to five field goals.”
The Lady Rovers’ 12 wins are the most in a season since the 2014-15 squad went 12-12.
Brockway is back in action Friday with a huge game against Ridgway for Senior Night. The winner claims second place in the AML South a berth in next weekend’s AML playoffs.
The JV game will start at 6 p.m. Friday, with the teams playing 5-minute quarters. Senior Night festivities will then take place prior to the varsity contest.