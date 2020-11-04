BROCKWAY – As more schools in the area have to move to a virtual setting, Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School was able to test how a virtual school day would work.
The school’s plan for a shutdown has teachers coming into the school and livestreaming in their classrooms while students log in from home. Friday’s flex day schedule allowed the school to run a compressed schedule and teachers to troubleshoot each of their classes while the school tested the internet network in the building. Co-Principal Brian Mulhollan said the day went well.
“I was very impressed,” he said. “I went around and listened outside classes. I could hear conversations, instruction going on.”
The way the teachers approached the virtual flex day varied. Some shared their screens and went over slide shows while others worked on problems on the chalk board or white boards while the camera picked up the writing. One teacher had his students grab their pets to do a “pet selfie” so they could get a screenshot for the school’s yearbook. Overall, the staff reported that the students did well, even looking out for each other if there were issues.
Brockway uses Google Classroom for the online work. Some students did not have devices to work from home, so the district sent out a survey to make sure they had enough devices to give them. The day before the flex day, those students came in and got the devices they needed. Students who did not have internet at home received packets the day before. Should Brockway go virtual, those students will get internet hotspots.
Mulhollan said that looking into classrooms was like living in a science fiction movie.
“In my career, never in my wildest dreams did I think I would see teachers in their classrooms instructing students who were not there physically,” he said. “Now we can see what we need to work on in case we ever have to do this for real. I think it went really well.”
Brockway’s COVID-19 plans and updates are available at the school’s website www.brockway.k12.pa.us.