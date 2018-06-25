BROCKWAY — From the mayor on down, everyone in Brockway has a part to play in the Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration.
This year has a new addition: the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall, or The Wall That Heals. The wall kicked off the celebration a week early, coming in on June 26 and leaving on July 2.
Melissa Hrinya helps the committee design the ceremonies for the event and was excited to work the memorial wall into her plans.
“Since the wall is here, we’re focusing on a Vietnam theme,” she said. “We’ll have some readings specific to the Vietnam War as well as a speaker who served during the Vietnam Era.
“The themes change year to year, so the program at the Old Fashioned Fourth of July is never exactly the same, even though some constants can be counted on. Each year, recent graduates from Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School deliver speeches during the main event, but even their topics will change.
“I see where my heart leads me, and we go from there,” Hrinya said. “People like it that it’s not the same program every year.
“Hrinya is a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and her speakers come from those connections. This year, John Fritz, a Vietnam Era Veteran, will be the keynote speaker. He was in the Air Force during the war and did what Hrinya described as “some pretty interesting stuff.”
During the opening ceremony for the Wall that Heals, Brockway Officer Lanny Prosper was slated to sing the National Anthem, a veteran lead the prayer, and veterans on the Vietnam Memorial Wall were honored. DuBois Officer Don Roush played “Amazing Grace” on his bagpipes.
Hrinya said that the closing ceremonies will be very simple compared to the opening ceremonies.
2018 is the 52nd year of the overall celebration, and for the main event organizer, Jeff Gankosky, much of it has become automatic.
“We have 20 committees who work with our executive committee to get the Fourth up and running,” he said. “Each subcommittee works on its own to get their piece of the program done. It’s a huge team effort.
“Dozens of people work with each committee to make sure the entertainment is set, the parade is organized, the races start on time, and the ceremonies go off without a hitch.
Gankosky adds that the town is also actively involved.
“The town is very helpful,” he said. “If you ask for anything, they’ll get it for you. The borough is very supportive.
“Part of that support comes from the Brockway Volunteer Fire Department and the Brockway Borough Police Department. For example, Fire Chief Ralph Reed makes sure that the Tour de Brockway route has volunteers directing traffic and monitoring safety. Police Chief Terry Young has to make sure the routes in and out of town are prepared for the increased traffic.”
In fact, Brockway has some minor traffic changes during the fourth.
Seventh Avenue becomes one-way leaving the park, Main Street shuts down at 5 p.m. to prepare for the parade, and the department gets people organized to help out from the first race in the morning to clean-up after the fireworks.
Events are scheduled from June 26 to July 5. Highlights include the Quilt Show at 5 p.m.on July 1, the Art Show at 6:30 that day, the Kicks for Kids Soccer Clinic from 6-8 p.m. on July 2, and the Alumni Soccer Game on July 3. July 3 also has some additional big events. The Fair Queen will be crowned at 5:45 p.m. before the All Star Big Band takes American Legion Stage at 6 p.m.
Then the main events start on July 4 with the Firecracker 5K Race at 8 a.m. There will also be strolling magicians, live music, face painting, an exotic bird show, skydiving stunts, games, and more before the parade and fireworks.
More information, including a schedule, is available at www.brockwayfourth.com
