BROCKWAY 58,
KANE 40
Score By Quarters
Kane;10;6;20;4;—;40
Brockway;13;19;13;13;—;58
Kane—40
Chad Greville 2 3-3 8, Carson Whiteman 2 0-0 5, Caleb Holt 0 0-0 0, Alex Rezzelle 3 2-2 8, Zuke Smith 4 0-2 10, Tommy Holt 0 0-0 0, Austin Pierson 2 0-0 5. Totals: 13 5-7 40.
Brockway—58
Zane Puhala 4 1-2 10, Alec Freemer 5 0-0 11, Jonathan Wood 2 2-2 7, Marcus Copelli 2 2-2 6, Matthew 5 0-0 12, Noah Adams 5 0-0 12, Clayton Heckman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 5-6 58.
Three-pointers: Kane 5 (Chad Greville, Carson Whiteman, Austin Pierson, Zuke Smith 2), Brockway 6 (Noah Adams 2, Alec Freemer, Zane Pahala, Matthew Clark 2).
