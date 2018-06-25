LEGION BASEBALL
ELK COUNTY LEAGUE
BROCKWAY 14, WILCOX 7, 6 innings
Score by Innings
Brockway;311;342;—;14
Wilcox;121;210;—;7
Brockway—14
Ben Glasl 2b 4430, Zachary Foradori 3b 4221, Jesse Johnson 1b 3211, Matthew Clark c 2200, Tyler Serafini ss-p 4110, Angelo Inzana cf 4221, Zane Puhala lf 4010, Conner Ford p-ss 2112, Nick Porrin 4000. Totals: 31-14-11-5.
Wilcox—7
Dalton Stahli 2b-p 3210, Gino Gregori c 4010, Austin Green ss 4032, Cy Novosel p-1b 4121, Garret Gregori 3b-p-2b 4011, Zachary Duck cf 2110, Gabe Watts 1b-p-3b 4110, Derek Peterson rf 3000, Aaron Hottel lf 2222. Totals: 30-7-12-6.
LOB: Brockway 11, Wilcox 10. 2B: Foradori, Ford, Puhala, Serafini, Novosel. 3B: Inzana. SB: Foradori (2), Ford, Johnson (3), Glasl, Hotel, Novosel (3).
Pitching
Brockway: Connor Ford-3 1/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Tyler Serafini-2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
Wilcox: Cy Novosel-3 1/3 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO; Gabe Watts-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Garret Gregory-1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Dalton Stahli-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Ford. Losing pitcher: Novosel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.