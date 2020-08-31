REDBANK TWP. – A 23-year-old Brockway man is facing charges after he was accused of having sexual intercourse with an underage girl on June 29 in Redbank Township (Clarion County).
Tyson James Titler was charged with statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to a home along Dray Street, just north of Railroad Street, for a report of sexual assault. On scene, it was discovered that the victim, a 15-year-old girl, had invited Titler to the home at approximately 12:30 a.m. for sexual intercourse.
Titler reportedly left the home before police arrival.
During a later interview, Titler allegedly admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with the young girl. He further explained that he had met the girl on a “dating app” and reportedly admitted to meeting her in person in February before seeing her again at her home on June 29.
Police said that the victim also admitted to meeting Titler on a dating app and to engaging in sexual intercourse on June 29.
Charges were filed Aug. 24 by Trooper Katherine Berggren with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.