Friday, June 25
7 p.m. — Frank Varischetti All Star Football Game Frank, Varischetti Field
Sunday, June 27
3 p.m. — Vespers hosted by St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church, American Legion Stage
Monday, June 28
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Library Book Sale, Mengle Memorial Library
Tuesday, June 29
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Library Book Sale, Mengle Memorial Library
1-5 p.m. — Brockway Historical Museum, Taylor Memorial Park
Wednesday, June 30
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Library Book Sale, Mengle Memorial Library
Thursday, July 1
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Library Book Sale, Mengle Memorial Library
1-5 p.m. — Brockway Historical Museum, Taylor Memorial Park
Friday, July 2
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Library Book $1 Bag Sale, Mengle Memorial Library
6-9 p.m. — Brockway Center for Arts and Technology Open House, Parkside Complex
6:45 p.m. — Miss Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth Crowning, American Legion Stage
7 p.m. Callanish, American Legion Stage
Saturday, July 3
7:30 – 8:15 a.m. — Firecracker 10k Race and Fun Run Registration, Concession Tent
8:30 a.m. — Firecracker 10k Race and Fun Run Start, Pool Parking Lot
8:30 a.m. — Basketball Tournament Registration, Basketball Court
9:00 a.m. — Basketball Tournament, Basketball Court
9:15 a.m. — Opening of the day with ringing of the bells
10 a.m. — Kaimann’s Annual Chicken BBQ, Concession Area
10 a.m.-noon. — Fishing Contest with trophies, sponsored by BP Inn, Parkside Complex Pond
Noon. Kaimann’s Bicycle Drawing, Parkside Complex Pond
12-5 p.m. Amazing Magic, strolling in the park
11 a.m. Crystal Clear Science, Ninth Ave Pavilion
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Library Book $1 Bag Sale, Mengle Memorial Library
12 –2:30 p.m. THW Band, American Legion Stage
12 –4 p.m. Horse Drawn Trolley, Near the Pond
1 p.m. Crystal Clear Science, Ninth Ave Pavilion
1-5 p.m. Brockway Historical Museum, Taylor Memorial Park
2 p.m. Laugh Factory, Park Pavilion
2-8 p.m. Slackers Island, throughout the park
2-8 p.m. Star Wars Obstacle Course, throughout the park
2-8 p.m. Virtual Reality Ride Simulator, throughout the park
2-8 p.m. Wacky World Kids Zone, throughout the park
2-8 p.m. Jungle Moon Bounce, throughout the park
2-8 p.m. Trackless Train, near Rails to Trails
3-5 p.m. Fairytale Princess Meet and Greet, Ninth Ave Pavilion
3-7 p.m. Balloon Artist, Ninth Ave Pavilion
3:15-4:15 p.m. Aris Paul Band, American Legion Memorial Stage
4 p.m. Laugh Factory, Park Pavilion
5-6 p.m. Big Band Concert, American Legion Stage
6 p.m. Soccer, Frank Varischetti Field
6:30-8:30 p.m. Aris Paul Band, American Legion Stage
9-11 p.m. Teen Dance: Black Light Glow Party, American Legion Stage
Sunday, July 410 a.m. –1 p.m. Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show Registration, Concession Area
12 –1 p.m. Pinup Registration, Kaimanns Pavilion
1-2 p.m. Pinup Show, Kaimanns Pavilion
Noon. Summer Roller Hockey League All Star Game, Roller Hockey Court
12 –4 p.m. Trackless Train, near Rails to Trails
12 –4 p.m. Balloon Artist, Ninth Ave Pavilion
12 –4 p.m. Slackers Island, throughout the park
12 –4 p.m. Star Wars Obstacle Course, throughout the Park
12 –4 p.m. Virtual Reality Simulator Ride, throughout the park
12 –4 p.m. Wacky World Kids Zone, throughout the park
12 –4 p.m. Jungle Moon Bounce, throughout the park
12 –5 p.m. Craft Show, Corner of 7th Ave. and Alexander Street
12 –5 p.m. Face Painting, near Park Pavilion
12:30 p.m. Patriotic Program, American Legion Stage
1 –4 p.m. Nathan Smithtro Book Signing: The Forgone War, Taylor Memorial Park
1 – 4 p.m. Story House, near Museum
1 –4:30 p.m. Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show
1 –5 p.m. Brockway Historical Museum, Taylor Memorial Park
1 –5 p.m. Amazing Magic, strolling in the park
2 p.m. Funny Magic, Park Pavilion
4 p.m. DownBeat Percussion, behind the Museum
2-5 p.m. Frank Vieira, American Legion Memorial Stage
3 p.m. Fairytale Princess Party, Ninth Ave Pavilion
4 p.m. Brockway Soccer Duck Derby, bridge by McDonald’s
4 p.m. Funny Magic, Park Pavilion
6 p.m. Parade, Main Street
8:15 p.m. Kurt Thomas, American Legion Stage
9 p.m. Kaimann’s Raffle Drawings, Soccer Practice Field
9:15 p.m. Pinecreek K9 Search Unit Raffle Drawing, Soccer Practice Field
9:45 p.m. Spectacular Fireworks Display, Taylor Memorial Park, sponsored in part by the Burnice Shepley Estate and Owens-Illinois
10:00 p.m. Kurt Thomas, American Legion Stage