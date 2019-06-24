BROCKWAY — Back in 1967, a group of Brockway residents got together and put on a modest 4th of July celebration. Those old founders had no way of knowing that they were the start of a tradition that would go 53 years without slowing down.
The Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July enters its 53rd year, but it was started on a tiny budget of just over $2,000. The Brockway Volunteer Hose Company and the Brockway Recreation Board worked with the Brockway Kiwanis, American Legion Auxiliary, Brockway Jaycees, the Chamber of Commerce, and Contessa Matilda Lodge to get the event started. Over the years, the event has grown and evolved into a massive gathering that has people coming from all around.
Chairman Jeff Gankosky has been shepherding the program since 1996. He said that a team approach is what makes it successful.
“Without cooperation, it wouldn’t happen,” he said. “We have 20-some committees that all work together. It takes countless people to make this happen every year.”
Gankosky explained that the nature of Brockway is what makes the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July succeed.
“It’s part of the community’s identity,” he said. “We have good people in town. The borough, the police department, fire department, ambulance, the recreation board and the residents are involved. We’re fortunate to have so much teamwork.”
One of the main events associated with the Fourth is the Tour de Brockway. Terry Maher starts in the fall to coordinate everything necessary for the event, which draws cyclists from all over the country.
“Terry starts early,” Gankosky said. “He has to go to the borough and all the townships involved. He has to talk to PennDOT, the fire department, the police, and more. He has to make sure there’s no construction along the route. Usually, PennDOT and the communities wait until after the fourth to start road work.”
For the community, the Old Fashioned Fourth of July is a staple of Brockway. Houses will decorate with patriotic regalia, the community will turn out for the Patriotic Program on the morning of the 4th, and the streets will be lined with people to cheer on the Firecracker 10K and the Tour de Brockway.
The Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July has a series of events that encompass more than Independence Day. The celebrations kick off June 28 with the Frank Varischetti All Star Football Game at Varischetti Field. On June 30, the traditional vespers will be held at the Presbyterian Church. July 1 has the quilt show at the Brockway Area Elementary School Multipurpose Building, as well as the art show at the Brockwayville Depot. July 3 is busy with more quilt and art shows, the crowning of Miss Brockway Old Fashioned 4th, and then the Cavaliers Italian Band.
All that leads up to the big day. Firecracker 10K registration starts at 7:30 a.m. with a start at 8:30 a.m. Registration for the Tour de Brockway starts at 9 a.m. with an 11 a.m. start. The Patriotic Program will happen at the Legion Field at 10:30 a.m., and various sports competitions and other events continue throughout the day.