Friday, June 28

  • 7:00 p.m.: Frank Varischetti All Star Football Game at Frank Varischetti Field

Saturday, June 29

  • 10:00 a.m. –1:00 p.m.: Art Show Registration at the Brockwayville Depot

Sunday, June 30

  • 3:00 p.m.: Vespers at the Presbyterian Church

Monday, July 1

  • 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.: Quilt Show at the Elementary School Multi-Purpose Building
  • 6:30 – 9:00 p.m.: Art Show at the Brockwayville Depot
  • 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.: Art Show Critique at the Brockwayville Depot

Tuesday, July 2

  • 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.: Brockway Historical Museum open at Taylor Memorial Park
  • 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.: Quilt Show at the Elementary School Multi-Purpose Building
  • 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.: Art Show at the Brockwayville Depot

Wednesday, July 3

  • 1
  • 0:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.: Library Book Sale at Mengle Memorial Library
  • 4:30 p.m.: Soccer at Frank Varischetti Field
  • 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.: Quilt Show at the Elementary School Multi-Purpose Building
  • 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.: Art Show at the Brockwayville Depot
  • 6:45 p.m.: Miss Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth Crowning on the American Legion Memorial Stage
  • 7:00 p.m.: The Cavaliers Italian Band on the American Legion Memorial Stage

Thursday, July 4

  • 7:30 – 8:15 a.m.: Firecracker 10k Race Registration at the concession tent across from pool
  • 7:30 – 8:15 a.m.: Firecracker Fun Run Registration at the concession tent across from pool
  • 8:30 a.m.: Firecracker 10k Race start at the pool parking lot
  • 8:30 a.m.: Firecracker Fun Run Start at the pool parking lot
  • 8:30 a.m.: Basketball Tournament Registration at the basketball court
  • 9:00 a.m.: Basketball Tournament Registration at the basketball court
  • 9:00 – 10:40 a.m.: Tour de Brockway Registration at Brockway Area High School
  • 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show Registration at the Parkside Complex
  • 9:15 a.m.: Opening of the day with ringing of the bells
  • 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Fishing Contest at the Parkside Complex Pond
  • 12:00 p.m.: Karmann’s Bicycle Drawing at the Parkside Complex Pond
  • 10:00 a.m.: Potter Baseball Game at the teener field
  • 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Roller Hockey Game on the roller hockey court
  • 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Library Book Sale Bag Day at Mengle Memorial Library
  • 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Quilt Show at the Elementary School Multi-Purpose Building
  • 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Craft Show & Sale on 7th Avenue and Park Street
  • 10:30 a.m.: Patriotic Program on the American Legion Memorial Stage
  • 11:00 a.m.: Tour de Brockway starts at Brockway Area High School
  • 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Art Show at the Brockwayville Depot
  • 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Brockway Historical Museum open at Taylor Memorial Park
  • 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Wet & Wild Tropical Island Obstacle Course, Catch A Wave, Survivor Immunity Challenge Escape Room, Pirate Ship Adventure, Adventure Games, Lady Bug Bounce, and Royal Castle Bounce, at Taylor Memorial Park
  • 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Chase & The Barons on the American Legion Memorial Stage
  • 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Donal Hinely playing the glass harmonica near the museum
  • 12:00 p.m.: Fairytale Princess Party at the park pavilion
  • 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.: Hayday Band at the 9th Avenue Pavilion
  • 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.: Free swimming at the Taylor Memorial Pool
  • 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.: Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show, location TBD
  • 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.: Cartoon Caricature Portraits at the concession tent
  • 12:00 –5:00 p.m.: The Amazing Artistry of Animatronics at Taylor Memorial Park
  • 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.: Face painting near the park
  • 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.: The Balloon Guy and AMAZING Magic through the park
  • 1:00p.m.: Zonda Kids Dance near the park pavilion
  • 1:00 – 4:30 p.m.: The Jukebox Band on the American Legion Memorial Stage
  • 2:30 p.m.: Youth Mover on the American Legion Memorial Stage
  • 3:00 p.m.: Brockway Cheerleader Raffle Drawing on the American Legion Memorial Stage
  • 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.: Kurt Thomas 9th Avenue Pavilion
  • 4:00 p.m.: Brockway Soccer Duck Derby on the bridge by McDonalds
  • 4:30 p.m.: Down Beat Percussion (Official Drumline of the Buffalo Bills) on the American Legion Memorial Stage
  • 6:00 p.m.: Parade on Main Street
  • 8:30 – 10:30 p.m.: Jackson Gardner on the American Legion Memorial Stage
  • 9:00 p.m.: Kaimann’s Raffle Drawings on the soccer practice field
  • Around 9:45 p.m.: The Burnice Shepley Estate and Owens-Illinois Spectacular Fireworks Display

