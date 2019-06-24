Friday, June 28
- 7:00 p.m.: Frank Varischetti All Star Football Game at Frank Varischetti Field
Saturday, June 29
- 10:00 a.m. –1:00 p.m.: Art Show Registration at the Brockwayville Depot
Sunday, June 30
- 3:00 p.m.: Vespers at the Presbyterian Church
Monday, July 1
- 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.: Quilt Show at the Elementary School Multi-Purpose Building
- 6:30 – 9:00 p.m.: Art Show at the Brockwayville Depot
- 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.: Art Show Critique at the Brockwayville Depot
Tuesday, July 2
- 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.: Brockway Historical Museum open at Taylor Memorial Park
- 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.: Quilt Show at the Elementary School Multi-Purpose Building
- 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.: Art Show at the Brockwayville Depot
Wednesday, July 3
- 1
- 0:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.: Library Book Sale at Mengle Memorial Library
- 4:30 p.m.: Soccer at Frank Varischetti Field
- 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.: Quilt Show at the Elementary School Multi-Purpose Building
- 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.: Art Show at the Brockwayville Depot
- 6:45 p.m.: Miss Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth Crowning on the American Legion Memorial Stage
- 7:00 p.m.: The Cavaliers Italian Band on the American Legion Memorial Stage
Thursday, July 4
- 7:30 – 8:15 a.m.: Firecracker 10k Race Registration at the concession tent across from pool
- 7:30 – 8:15 a.m.: Firecracker Fun Run Registration at the concession tent across from pool
- 8:30 a.m.: Firecracker 10k Race start at the pool parking lot
- 8:30 a.m.: Firecracker Fun Run Start at the pool parking lot
- 8:30 a.m.: Basketball Tournament Registration at the basketball court
- 9:00 a.m.: Basketball Tournament Registration at the basketball court
- 9:00 – 10:40 a.m.: Tour de Brockway Registration at Brockway Area High School
- 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show Registration at the Parkside Complex
- 9:15 a.m.: Opening of the day with ringing of the bells
- 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Fishing Contest at the Parkside Complex Pond
- 12:00 p.m.: Karmann’s Bicycle Drawing at the Parkside Complex Pond
- 10:00 a.m.: Potter Baseball Game at the teener field
- 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Roller Hockey Game on the roller hockey court
- 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Library Book Sale Bag Day at Mengle Memorial Library
- 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Quilt Show at the Elementary School Multi-Purpose Building
- 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Craft Show & Sale on 7th Avenue and Park Street
- 10:30 a.m.: Patriotic Program on the American Legion Memorial Stage
- 11:00 a.m.: Tour de Brockway starts at Brockway Area High School
- 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Art Show at the Brockwayville Depot
- 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Brockway Historical Museum open at Taylor Memorial Park
- 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Wet & Wild Tropical Island Obstacle Course, Catch A Wave, Survivor Immunity Challenge Escape Room, Pirate Ship Adventure, Adventure Games, Lady Bug Bounce, and Royal Castle Bounce, at Taylor Memorial Park
- 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Chase & The Barons on the American Legion Memorial Stage
- 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Donal Hinely playing the glass harmonica near the museum
- 12:00 p.m.: Fairytale Princess Party at the park pavilion
- 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.: Hayday Band at the 9th Avenue Pavilion
- 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.: Free swimming at the Taylor Memorial Pool
- 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.: Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show, location TBD
- 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.: Cartoon Caricature Portraits at the concession tent
- 12:00 –5:00 p.m.: The Amazing Artistry of Animatronics at Taylor Memorial Park
- 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.: Face painting near the park
- 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.: The Balloon Guy and AMAZING Magic through the park
- 1:00p.m.: Zonda Kids Dance near the park pavilion
- 1:00 – 4:30 p.m.: The Jukebox Band on the American Legion Memorial Stage
- 2:30 p.m.: Youth Mover on the American Legion Memorial Stage
- 3:00 p.m.: Brockway Cheerleader Raffle Drawing on the American Legion Memorial Stage
- 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.: Kurt Thomas 9th Avenue Pavilion
- 4:00 p.m.: Brockway Soccer Duck Derby on the bridge by McDonalds
- 4:30 p.m.: Down Beat Percussion (Official Drumline of the Buffalo Bills) on the American Legion Memorial Stage
- 6:00 p.m.: Parade on Main Street
- 8:30 – 10:30 p.m.: Jackson Gardner on the American Legion Memorial Stage
- 9:00 p.m.: Kaimann’s Raffle Drawings on the soccer practice field
- Around 9:45 p.m.: The Burnice Shepley Estate and Owens-Illinois Spectacular Fireworks Display