BROCKWAY — Years and years of practice have helped the Brockway Borough Police Department run the Old Fashioned 4th of July with the same efficiency every year.
Police Chef Terry Young said that the reliability of the event’s scheduling makes handling traffic, crowd control, and the parade almost habit.
“What’s nice about the 4th is that it keeps the same schedule year after year,” Young said. “Knowing there are a lot of businesses and other organizations that are willing to donate supplies and personnel is great. It helps us to run the 4th smoothly and safely.”
The department has a schedule for the 4th, mostly built around the parade. Main Street will be closed from Chittester Way to Clark Street starting at 5 p.m. on July 4 until after the parade. When the fireworks end, 7th Avenue will be one-way from Park Street to Main Street to help manage the flow of traffic. The police will also escort the bike race and the 10K.
Even though the event is planned out, the community needs to be aware of what is going on around it.
“This is a family event and there will be an extreme amount of people in town with very limited parking spaces,” Young said. “Everyone needs to be patient be aware of their surroundings. Property owners need to know who is coming in and out of their houses.”
Chief Young and his officers will not be alone in Brockway on that day. The Brockway Volunteer Hose Company will be out, and Young has sent requests for assistance to other police and fire departments in the area.
“We will not know who will be able to help until closer to the day due to many departments are limited on their own staffing,” Young said. “We normally get PA Constables, the Sheriff Department, and Jefferson County Probation to help along with other police and fire departments.”
Each year, Young reports on the events of the Old Fashioned 4th during the August borough council meeting. For the past few years, the report has been short with no major incidents.
“The Brockway Police Department wants everyone to have a great time on the 4th,” Young said. “Enjoy the parade, the fireworks, and be safe.”