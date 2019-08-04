BROCKWAY — The August meeting of the Brockway Borough Council was dominated by one topic: paving a section of an alley near Bond Street between Smithfield Street and Corbett Street.
In April 2016, John Gresak approached the council about paving a section of the alley that was unpaved and had become, in his words, a “mud bog.” Paving this section would help him better access his garage. In the May 2016 meeting, the council said that since it was a small section and it would open up the alley, they would agree to his request, according to a story in The Courier-Express.
In a June 2016 article in The Courier-Express it was reported that Gresak’s neighbors appeared before the council to protest the decision. They were concerned that their taxes would be raised. However, the article said that the funds would come out of money already related to roadwork. Then-President Rich Renwick said that the council should reconsider the issue and vote again, which the late Councilman Floyd Work protested because he felt that the council should not vote again on issues just because residents did not like previous decisions. The street committee was tasked with looking into that new information.
Nothing more happened regarding the issue until that November, when Gresak was told that the project would be completed after the sewer project in the area was finished. At the time, the council expected the sewer project to be completed in 2017 and said it would then do Gresak’s section of road. The sewer project funding took longer than expected, and it was completed in June 2019. Gresak was told the work would progress after that.
Gresak came to Thursday’s meeting to see if the work would begin soon. Councilman Ed Horner pointed out that recent projects with residents have involved the residents covering costs. Gresak expressed surprise at that, saying the council had never mentioned that he would have to pay for the project.
The cost of the project, if covering the whole distance between Corbett and Smithfield, would be $2,600.
“I was very excited about this before,” Gresak said. “I’ve been coming to these meetings for a couple of years. You never mentioned payment.”
Renwick, who was council president at the time the deal was originally made, said he felt that the council’s reversal made it seem like he was going back on his word.
“Two years ago, we voted on it,” he said. “What other deals we’ve made since then are immaterial. He’s grandfathered in. If he has to pay, shame on us, because we didn’t say that [he would].”
The public portion of the meeting ended, but Gresak returned later in the meeting with a section of the June Courier-Express article printed out. That allowed the council to find the minutes from that meeting to check the official record. The way the minutes were written, it was unclear if the borough council said that the money would come out of the road repair funds or if Gresak said it. Renwick argued that Gresak would not know that information. Gresak said that if he did say that, then why did no one in council correct his misunderstanding?
As a compromise, Lu Inzana and Horner suggested that letters be sent to the adjacent property owners to inform them of the project and any potential costs. If they were not interested, it was suggested the council could just do the area around Gresak’s property.
“Let’s just give him what we promised him,” Renwick said.
Gresak continued that argument, “You either do what you promised or don’t. But don’t put my head on the chopping block.”
“That’s not fair,” Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson countered. “We are trying to come to a democratic decision.”
The concern of some on the council stems from the possibility of creating a precedent. If the council agrees to pave this small section and it only helps out Gresak, then members worried that other residents would come asking for work on rights-of-way.
Solicitor Ross Ferraro said that this would not necessarily establish a precedent. The council has the right to deal with these situations in a case-by-case basis, he said.
Mike Martino said the discussion is important, and the borough must determine how they will handle such issues in the future.
“Moving forward,” he said, “we’re looking to put together some sort of policy package that will inform community members of what the steps would be to take if they were looking to develop future properties.”
In the end, the council decided to contact neighboring residents and take another look at the project.
“We will proceed with this slowly, but come to a conclusion to this issue,” Benson said.