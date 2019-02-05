BROCKWAY — Once the pedal hit the floor, there wasn’t much stopping the Brockway Area High School boys’ basketball team as it rolled to an easy 66-32 win over Sheffield Monday.
The Rovers (6-11) used some quick defense to get things out to a lead, then put together a huge 17-0 run spanning the end of the first and start of the second to all but end any hope that Sheffield might have had of pulling an upset.
The run turned a slim three-point, 10-7, lead into a mammoth 20-point advantage with just over five minutes remaining in the second quarter.
A big portion of that came on successive 3-pointers by Jon Wood, Alec Freemer and Matthew Clark to close the first quarter.
In all, the Rovers hit five times from beyond the arc and had three players, Fremer, Wood and Zane Puhala, reach double figures.
Freemer led the way with a game-high 17 points while Wood followed with 16 and Puhala had 10.
However, they were far from the only players to find the basket as 11 Rovers in all scored in the contest.
“The guys did a good job of making some extra passes and finding guys who had even better shots than the ones that they were passing up,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said. “When you can do that it bodes well for our offense. Guys were sharing the ball which makes it harder (on the defense) than just stopping one or two guys.”
Meanwhile, the Wolverines struggled to get anything going and failed to reach double-figure scoring in three of the four quarters.
Tyler Hefinger led Sheffield with 11 points while Tony Richards finished with seven.
Brockway didn’t waste any time in using its defense to get things going as Puhala came up with a couple turnovers and capitalized on the other end for three straight baskets to post the Rovers to a 6-0 lead.
Sheffield eventually got the margin to three, 10-7, with three minutes to play in the first but then went stone cold from the field and went scoreless for the next 6:10.
By the time they did put the ball in the basket again, the outcome wasn’t really in question.
Wood, Freemer and Clark closed out the first with their 3-pointers for a 19-7 lead while another eight-point run to open the second made it 27-7.
Sheffield briefly got the margin under 20 but the Rovers were able to get it back by the half and took a 35-15 lead to the break.
If there was still any doubt, it was put to rest in the third as Brockway outscored the Wolverines 16-2 in the frame to take a 51-17 lead into the fourth.
Sheffield was able to mount its best offensive output with 15 points in the fourth as Brockway emptied its bench but the Rovers were still able to match them point-for-point to take the 66-32 victory.
Brockway travels to Johnsonburg on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.