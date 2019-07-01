BROCKWAY — The weather sirens in Brockway will sound on July 4, but when they activate at 6 p.m., it is not an emergency.
The Brockway Volunteer Hose Company will sound both sirens at the start of the parade for the 53rd Annual Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July celebration. Brockway Hose President Jeff Fustine said he wants to make sure everyone in the community was informed.
“This is a great opportunity to test the sirens and commemorate the parade,” he said. “We just want the public to be aware.”
Fustine added that the fire department will have several activities going during the holiday.
“We will be having an equipment display at the fire station,” he said. “Stop down in the afternoon for food and refreshments.”
The department will also sell donuts in the morning and take part in the parade.