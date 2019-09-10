BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls tennis team secured a 4-3 victory over visiting Elk County Catholic Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Rovers won three of the four singles matches to pick up the home win.
Selena Buttery picked up a 6-2, 6-3 win over Torie Glatt in the No. 1 singles match.
In the No. 2 singles match, Morgan Pirow secured a come from behind win over Sophie Neubert.
After Neubert won the first set 7-5, Pirow battled back to take the second set 6-3 before winning the tiebreaker 10-8.
Taylor Rhed topped Alicia Kim in the No. 3 match by a score of 6-2, 6-2.
Elk County Catholic’s lone win in singles action came at No. 4, where Marley Sorg topped Mackenzie Hook 6-1, 6-3.
The Lady Crusaders secured a pair of wins in doubles action, taking the No. 2 and No. 3 matches.
Buttery and Pirow teamed up at No. 1 doubles and earned an 8-0 win over Kim and Marcie Dolinger.
Sorg and Grace Keys secured a 8-2 win at No. 2 doubles for ECC over Hook and Rhed.
In the final doubles match, Audrey Dornsich and Lydia Anderson picked up a 8-0 win for the Lady Crusaders over Macie Dixon and Hannah Zuccolotto.
Elk County Catholic hosts Punxsutawney Thursday at 3:30 p.m., while Brockway returns to action Sept. 17 at home against St. Marys.
In other girls tennis action Tuesday:
St. Marys 6,
Johnsonburg 1
JOHNSONBURG — The St. Marys girls tennis team went on the road and secured a 6-1 win over Johnsonburg Tuesday.
The Lady Dutch swept all four singles matches, as their lone loss came in the No. 3 doubles match.
At No. 1 singles Davan Lion secured an 8-0 win over Madison Amacher, while Brooke Henry won the No. 2 match by a score of 8-2 over Chloe Trumbull.
Lydia Ehrensberger topped Rachel Buhite 8-2 in the No. 3 match, while in the No. 4 match it was Rachel Fleming securing a 8-1 win over Alex Hodgdon.
“Our singles players did an excellent job keeping their unforced errors low in the very hot conditions,” St. Marys head coach David Lion said. “They are having success using the whole court moving their opponents around and are able to finish points by going to the net.”
Mya Klaiber and Emma Gavazzi earned an 8-5 win over Amacher and Buhite in the No. 1 doubles match.
At No. 2 doubles, Kiley Williams and Breanna Marconi teamed up to top Hodgdon and Trumbull 8-4.
Kendal Mehalko and Ally Cummings secured the lone win for Johnsonburg, defeating Katyln Stauffer and June Chen 8-8 (9-7) at No. 3 doubles.
The Lady Dutch duo battled back from down 4-1 and had multiple match point chances at 8-7 before losing in the tiebreak.
“The doubles matchers were very entertaining, especially at number three,” Lion said. “Katlyn and June played really well together and we were very proud of their effort.”