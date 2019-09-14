BROOKVILLE — Both Brockway soccer teams came away with wins at Brookville Saturday. The Lady Rovers started the twinbill with a 3-0 shutout, while the Rovers finished the day with a 4-1 win.
The Lady Rovers (3-0) got an unassisted goal in each half from Chanell Britton while they got a third goal in the second half when a Brookville defender inadvertently put the ball in her own goal. Emma Cavalline and Taylor Little recorded assists.
Brockway goalkeeper MacKenzie Overbeck turned in the shutout, making 14 saves. Brockway had 19 shots on goal.
The Rovers improved to 4-0, scoring two goals in each half.
Brockway’s Ryan Lin and Nolan Swanson each found the back of the net in the first 40 minutes, with Noah Bash and Marcus Bennett recording the assists, respectively.
The Raiders cut it to 2-1 less than five minutes into the second half when Zakk Wolfe set up Bryce Kunselman for a goal.
But, the Rovers pulled away with a goal about three minutes later when Bash scored off a Jared Marchiori assist. Then just three minutes after that at the 28:23 mark, the Rovers set the final score when Ryan Lin scored with the help of a Bennett pass.
Both Brockway teams are back at home Tuesday in a doubleheader with Keystone,. The girls game starts at 5 p.m. with the boys following.
Brookville also hosts a doubleheader Tuesday on the football field starting at 4 p.m. The girls (2-3) hosting West Branch and the boys (0-5) follow against Forest Area.