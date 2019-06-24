BROCKWAY — The Firecracker 10K and the Tour de Brockway need their participants to be ready for the start of the race. That means, everyone should pre-register before the race.
The 5K and 10K races begin at the swimming pool at Taylor Memorial Park. There is no longer a 10K partner relay, which is why there is a 5K that only traverses the first part of the track.
All registrations of the races and the fun walk need to be in before June 27. Packets and more information are available at www.brockwayfourth.com by clicking on the 2019 Registrations tab. The 5K and 10K are $15 ahead of July 4 or $20 on the day. The Fun Run is $10 or $15 on July 4. All participants need to be at the registration booth between 7-815 a.m. The race begins at 8:30 a.m.
The Tour de Brockway runs a circular 21-and-a-half mile route through Brockway and surrounding townships. It starts with a Peloton Parade through downtown Brockway. The race is capped at 150 riders, so potential riders need to pre-register before coming for the race. The pre-paid fee is $25, $30 on the day of the race. The registration tent will be at the Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School from 9-10:40 a.m. The race starts at 11 a.m. Registration information can be found at www.brockwayfourth.com by clicking on the 2019 Registrations tab.
Organizers remind potential participants that pre-registration is required before the day of the race.