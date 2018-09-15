BROCKWAY — If hope was a balloon, the Brockway defense was a very large pin in the side in Kane’s hopes for an upset as the Rovers knocked off the Wolves, 28-6, at Frank Varischetti Field Friday.
And it didn’t take long to hear the pop.
Brockway’s Josh Solnosky picked off a pass from Kane quarterback Zuke Smith on the first play from scrimmage then followed that up with an 18-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Peter Downer on the very next play to get the Rovers on the board and on their way.
The Rovers’ defense was on top of its game the entire night as it didn’t allow the Kane offense across the 50 until the fourth quarter.
Brockway allowed the Wolves just 210 yards of offense, 137 on the ground, with most of that coming in the second half.
The defense also picked off two passes from Smith as Solnosky got the first and Ben Glasl the second.
“Our defense played exceptional,” Brockway head coach Tom Weaver said. “I worry at times that we seem to take some plays off because we get tired, especially in the fourth quarter, but it’s my job to get them ready physically. But we were very physical with (Kane) tonight.”
While Brockway was keeping the Wolves’ offense in check, the Rovers’ offense had some problems getting going after the first score.
It took five possessions after the touchdown for the Rovers to find the end zone again –this time two plays after Glasl’s interception.
Still, Brockway turned in enough big plays to keep the offense moving the rest of the game.
“They sent the house at our offense every play,” Weaver said. “They went from a three-man front to a three-stack and were bringing different linebackers. But we caught on. And the bad thing about running a defense like that is that if we run the right play ‘boom’ there it is.”
Senior running back Tyler Serafini, who rushed for 107 yards on 19 carries, was the recipient of a few of those as he broke off one run of 56 yards while catching two passes over 20 yards.
Running back Jon Wood, a junior, also rushed for 40 yards while hauling in two passes, both for touchdowns, on plays of 2 and 41 yards, respectively.
Downer, a senior, played a hand in all four Brockway scores as he threw for three and rushed for the other.
Following the opening score, both offenses struggled to find some traction as they traded possessions.
Glasl’s pick set up the second Brockway score as the Rovers got a short field and needed just two plays before Downer rushed for a 17-yard score to put Brockway on top, 14-0.
A quick three-and-out by Kane on its next possession led the only extended scoring drive of the game by either team as Brockway marched 72 yards on 12 plays with Downer hitting Wood with a 2-yard touchdown pass to make it a 21-0 contest heading to the half.
The Wolves went to the ground early in the second half giving Brockway a big dose of running back Aiden Hulings on its first drive of the third quarter as Hulings carried the ball on eight of 11 plays.
While Hulings, who rushed for 110 yards on 28 carries, added to his statistical total, it wasn’t enough to carry the Wolves’ offense anywhere near the end zone as Kane was forced to punt again.
Brockway needed just three plays to travel another 72 yards for its final score as Serafini caught a pass for 31 yards while, two plays later, Wood hauled in another short pass and raced 41 yards for the touchdown.
Kane finally crossed midfield on its first possession of the fourth but didn’t make it into the end zone until its next drive when backup quarterback Haley Morris hooked up with Ryan Buhl for a 13-yard touchdown pass against the Rovers’ reserves with just 17 seconds left to play.
Brockway will now host Ridgway Friday.
