BROCKWAY — The following memorial donations were recently presented to the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, 751 Taylor Way, P.O. Box 253, Brockway, PA 15824, (814) 268-4000.

In memory of:

  • Jeanne Krause Vassalo by Joie Taylor Family
  • William Fike by Dave Lindholm
  • Jon Dahrouge by Dave Lindholm
  • Sally Ann August by Dave Lindholm
  • Ralph, Mary, & Keith Durbin by Joe Hrinya
  • Mark Grubbs by Elva Keister
  • Ellen “Sis” Tokar by Mr. & Mrs. Peter Brumberg, Sons & Daughters of Italy – Brockway
  • Michael Lopez by Elva Keister

