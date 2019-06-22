BROCKWAY — The following memorial donations were recently presented to the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, 751 Taylor Way, P.O. Box 253, Brockway, PA 15824, (814) 268-4000.
In memory of:
- Jeanne Krause Vassalo by Joie Taylor Family
- William Fike by Dave Lindholm
- Jon Dahrouge by Dave Lindholm
- Sally Ann August by Dave Lindholm
- Ralph, Mary, & Keith Durbin by Joe Hrinya
- Mark Grubbs by Elva Keister
- Ellen “Sis” Tokar by Mr. & Mrs. Peter Brumberg, Sons & Daughters of Italy – Brockway
- Michael Lopez by Elva Keister