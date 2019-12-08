BLOOMSBURG — The Brockway wrestling team enjoyed yet another successful season-opening trip out Interstate 80 to Bloomsburg for the Darren Klingerman Invitational over the weekend.
Brockway was the defending team champ at the event, and while the Rovers didn’t defend that title, they did crown more champs this year (3) than a year ago (1).
Dom Inzana, who is currently injured for the Rovers, was the team’s lone champion a year ago. This time around, Anthony Glasl (132), Noah Bash (160) and Eric Johnson (220) all landed on top the podium in Bloomsburg, while teammate Mark Palmer reached the 120-pound finals before finishing second.
The three individual titles were the most by any school on the weekend. Canton was the only other school with two.
Linkin Nichols gave Brockway a second medalist at 160, as the Rover finished fourth without having to face Bash on the weekend. A new PIAA rule this year allows schools to enter a second non-team scoring wrestler at each weight in tournaments, so long as that event allows it.
Weston Smith (2-3, 2 pins) gave Brockway a sixth medalist, as he placed eighth at 195 pounds.
Overall, all 11 Rovers who hit the mat in the event won at least one match and recorded one pin to help lead Brockway to a fourth-place finish in the team standings (145.5 points) behind Lackawanna Trail (185.5), Canton (174) and Tamaqua (160).
Glasl, Bash and Johnson each went 4-0 as the top seeds at their respective weights.
Glasl reached the 132-pound finals with first-period falls against Pine Grove’s Billy Ulsh (1:26), Crestwood’s Justin Sterling (0:36) and Hanover’s Zach Murphy (1:43) before scoring an 11-1 major decision against Warrior’s Run’s Noah Hunt, a three-time state qualifier, in the finals.
Glasl was a runner-up last year in Bloomsburg.
At 160, Bash opened with a pair of quick pins against a pair of Shamokin wrestlers in Ryder Zulkowski (0:50) and Brian Long (0:47) before rolling past central Columbia’s Troy Johnson, 13-2, in the semifinals.
Bash then blanked second-seeded Jacob Turner of Troy 8-0 in the finals.
Like his teammates, Johnson also posted four bonus-point wins on his way to the 220-pound title. He pinned his way to the finals, decking Warrior Run’sEvan Diehl (1:03), Canton’s Conner Davis (1:55) and South Williamsport’s Jake Casella (2:46).
Johnson then dominated Canton’s Trevor Williams, the No. 3 seed, in the finals, recording a 16-0 technical fall in 5:30.
As for Palmer, the No. 2 seed at 120 held true to that seed and reached the finals. He pinned his first two opponents — Sugar Valley Charter’s Gavin Hampton (4:33) and North Penn-Libert’s Coy Wagner (1:11) — before notching a 10-3 win in the semifinals vs. Pine Grove’s Travis Anderson.
The Rover’s run ended their though, as top seeded senior Sheldon Seymour of Troy — the defending Class AA state champion at 106 — pinned Palmer in the finals in 1:40.
Nichols went 4-2 on the weekend, collecting two falls en route to his fourth-place at 160. Both of Nichols’ losses came to Canton’s Troy Johnson (4-3 and 8-2), who Bash beat in the semifinals.
Smith put together a 203 weekend with two falls to land on the podium in eighth at 195.
Other Rovers to compete in Bloomsburg were Adam Stine (132, 1-2), Garret Park (138, 1-2), Tanner Morelli (152, 1-2), Seth Stewart (170, 2-2) and Gavin Thompson (285, 1-2).
Brockway returns to action Tuesday at Ridgway.