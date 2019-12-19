Ms. Welsh’s Kindergarten ClassDear Santa, How does all those presents get managed at the North Pole? I love getting and giving presents. I am thankful for my family. I would really love a puppy for a gift!
Hollie Smith
Dear Santa, How does the magic work that lets you fit in the chimneys? I really like to play during the holiday. I am very thankful for both my mom and my dad. I wish I could get a scooter for a gift.
Brandt Verne
Dear Santa, How do you and the elves deal with all of those presents? I like winter because that means my birthday is coming up. I am thankful for all the food I eat, especially blueberries. I would really like a remote controlled moon light for Christmas.
Kai Shofestall
Dear Santa, How do you get all the presents on the sleigh? We really like Patch the elf. I am thankful to be with my family this holiday season. I would really like a new dinosaur this year.
Kyle Hughs
Dear Santa, How do you get all those toys in the bag? I really love all the lights at Christmas time! I am thankful that I get to dance. Could you please bring me a new bike?
Scarlett Banfield
Dear Santa, What does it take to care for flying reindeer? I love seeing all the Christmas decorations. I am thankful for my mom and dad. I would really like a monster truck this year.
Dylan Chamberlin
Dear Santa, How much food does a reindeer eat, and what do they eat? I really like opening and giving gifts. I am thankful for my family. I would really like a drone this year.
Lucy Carlson
Dear Santa, Do your reindeer wear scarves? I do enjoy getting and giving presents. I am grateful for school. I would really enjoy getting a truck this year.
Jace Carlson
Dear Santa, Do your reindeer talk, and how exactly do they fly? Giving and getting presents is my favorite thing. I am thankful for my family. Please bring me a teddy bear this year.
Jayla Dittemore
Dear Santa, How big is your village at the North Pole? I really like seeing you all over at Christmas time. I am thankful for spending time with Mom, Dad, and Austin. Could I please have a race car suit?
Benjamin Henry
Dear Santa, What do your reindeer eat, and which one is your favorite? Giving and receiving gifts is fun. I am thankful for my mom. I would really like a light up mermaid please.
Briella Fremer
Dear Santa, How do you take care of your reindeer? I really enjoy playing with toys during the holidays. I am thankful for my dog Thea. I would really like a plushy.
Teague Wilcox
Dear Santa, How do you and the elves deal with all those toys? I can’t wait to see what you bring me this year. I am thankful you are a part of my life. Could I please have a Barbie dream house?
Cali Peters
Dear Santa, Where do you and Mrs. Claus go on vacation, and what do you do in your spare time? I like the time off of school during the holidays. I am thankful for Drogo and Fred. I would really like Pokemon for a gift.
Liam Macchi
Dear Santa, What is the food like at the North Pole, and what is your favorite? I really like all the lights I see during the holiday. I am thankful I can eat lots of mac-n-cheese. I would really like 5 more cows this Christmas.
Erin Mowrey
Dear Santa, How do those reindeer fly, and do you practice with them often? I really like being with family over the holidays. I am thankful for Olive and Sadie. Could you please bring me a punching bag?
Kaleb Fields
How do all of your reindeer get their names? I like looking at all of the Christmas decorations. I am thankful for the time I spend with Bella. I would like a Nintendo Switch for Chistmas.
Bryceson Cornman
Mr. Lydick’s Kindergarten ClassDear Santa, I would like a little fairy garden. And new clothes for my Barbie and Hatchimals. I really like toys on Christmas and being with my Family. Merry Christmas Santa ho ho ho ho
Samantha Schultz
Dear Santa, How are your reindeer? I have been wondering if your toys are already done? I can’t believe that there is only 12 days until Christmas.
Maya Peace
Dear Santa, You are the best. I like you Santa. How do your elves wrap presents? Do you come to Brockway for vacation, I got my picture taken with you. Santa how do you get to all the houses in the dark so fast?
Kyle Freemen
Dear Santa, I hope you and Mrs. Claus are good. I will be good. I hope you bring me something.
Jaydon Welsh
Dear Santa, Thank you for our class elf Forest. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Emmett Proper
Dear Santa, I hope you have a good day with your grandma. I hope I will be good. Also thank you for giving my brother a gift even though he wasn’t there. He said he wanted more.
Toby Senior
Dear Santa, I really like the toys you gave me. I like to work bench you gave me. I hope you bring me a lego set. Can the Lego set be a Jeep Lego Set. I would also like a remote control truck.
Kaleb Baumgratz
Dear Santa, I wonder how Forest flies? Santa can I please have a hover-board? I hope its not to cold in the North Pole. You look very cool. I will leave you something good to eat.
Charlie Ritzie
Dear Santa, I love you. I like Santa. What does Rudolph look like? I like Rudolph’s shiny nose. How does Rudolph flu and make his nose light up? Forest drew mustaches on our pictures when we were dressed up like soldiers.
Lexi Steele
Dear Santa, I like snow, because that means you’re coming. I hope you bring me alot of good stuff. Because I like presents.
Parker Reed
Dear Santa, My bother has been bad. My mom also has been bad. I have been good. My brother wrestles me. I made a gingerbread man for on the tree. Forest drew mustaches on our pictures.
Noah Calcagno
Dear Santa, For Christmas I want a Nintendo Switch not the one that looks like an I-pod. I want the one that looks like an I-pad. The one that can play two people at the same time.
Logan Smith
Dear Santa, Can I have handstand homework for Christmas? I would also like an American Girl Doll, and I would like a doll house and a big squishie. I want another dog. I have been very good this year.
Brooke Wales
Dear Santa, I want LOL dolls. Santa you are very good. I want to know what the elves look like? Do you wear eyelashes? Do you wear makeup? Is the naughty List full? AM I on the Good List? My mommy will get coal.
Haven Mooney
Dear Santa, That is your favorite cookie? Do the elves feed the reindeer? Do you like delivering presents? Do you like spending time with Mrs. Claus? Do you love Mrs. Claus? I was very good this year.
Harper Jessup
Dear Santa, Can I Have a power dozer? I would also like a go cart. I think I’m on the nice list. I will leave you milk and cookies.
Theo Manno
Dear Santa, What does your house look like? Do you have any pets? I really like LOL dolls. I have been very good this year.
Taelyn Best
Dear Santa, What is your favorite elf? Whats your favorite color? Where do you live? What do you like to do at home? I like to color at home. I like your red suit. Hope to see you on Christmas.
Connor Keith
Mrs. RushDear Santa, For Christmas this year I would like an LOL Doll and a Pixie. I would also love a Star Wars light saber and a big bag of Tootsie Rolls, I love Tootsie Rolls! Oh, and I really want a puppy!
Renee Bash
Dear Santa, This year for Christmas I would like a Pikachy toy and a new watch because min broke! A toy police car would be a nice gift. I really want some PlayDoh, too! My favorite part of Christmas is getting presents!
Chandler Wells
Dear Santa, This year for Christmas I would love some Chapstick. Maybe I would like to get some LOL Dolls, too. I would like a Pomsie! I hope my sister Denna gets a Peppa Pig blankety and doll. I can’t wait to wake up on Christmas morning! You know what I want most? My family to have a good Christmas.
Delaney Donlin
Mrs. Rush (Continued)Dear Santa, I really want Dr. Strange and Green Lantern for Christmas. Actually, I really want some blocks to build a block tower. I also want some paper so I can make paper chains. And glue too! My favorite part of Christmas is Santa!
Liam Smith
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year I really hope I get some dinosaurs. My favorite dinosaurs are raptors! I also love pokemon. My favorite part of Christmas is waking up Christmas morning!
Brantsen Trickey
Dear Santa,
I really would like some Mighty Pups for Christmas this year. Ummm, I also want some PJ masks stuff. My favorite is Catboy! Transformers are my favorite to especially Optimus Prime! My favorite prat of Christmas is opening presents!
Kaysin Clark
Dear Santa, I really hope I get a dinosaur for Christmas this year. A Tyrannosaurus rex! I also want some pokemon stuff! I love Bayblades too. My favorite part about Christmas is spending time with my family, especially my dad.
Laken Grieneisen
Dear Santa, This year for Christmas I would love to get a Gator Gold and Pop the Pig because I love playing games! I need a remote control for my robot puppy too. You know my favorite part of Christmas? It’s when my family gets together because Christmas is all about family. Even grandparents!
Finnley Terwilliger
Dear Santa, I really want some LOL Dolls for Christmas and a JoJo Doll. She sings! I really want a doll house for Christmas and My Little Ponies. My favorite part of Christmas is hugging my Mommy because I really like her! And my Dad and my brother.
Justice Watt
Dear Santa, I really would like a toy Pikachu. He is my favorite Pokemon. And, let me think. I think maybe I would like a stuffed animal elf! I really would like some legos because I love building. My favorite part of Christmas is when we get presents! Oh, and there’s one more thing. I love to play in the snow!
Rowan Kopenhaver
Dear Santa, I think I would love some Shopkins for Christmas this year, maybe just a couple! I think I might want Frozen 2 the movie! I think I might want Booty Shaking Llamas. My favorite part of Christmas would be sharing my presents!
Nicole Bash
Dear Santa, For Christmas I really would love a Baby Born Surprise because I never had one before! Ummm, I would also like a Scruffaluv. An orange one! I would also like an LOL Pet and a LOL Boy Surprise. My favorite part of Christmas is spending time with my dog, Violet.
Catherine Baka
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year I want a police car so I can drive it up and down my stairs! I would also like a toy school bus. My brother really wants a Lightening McQueen car. My favorite part of Christmas is sleeping in my Mommy and Daddy’s bed until it is time to get up!
Kalun Buffone
Dear Santa, This year for Christmas I really want a toy stuffed animal. A teddy bear! I would also love some new shoes. Some blue ones! I think I’d like some new shirts too. I can’t wait to give my mom her present for Christmas!
Sadie Spaulding
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year I really want Laser Tag! I also want a fake sword and hmmmm, an alarm clock because I always need woken up for school because I love to sleep! One more thing. I’d like a new keychain for my backpack. A dinosaur. My favorite part of Christmas is having fun with everybody.
Reed Preston
Dear Santa, I really want some Bayblades for Christmas. I love Batman and want a Batman toy. I love Paw Patrol too. Marshall is my favorite because he is clumsy! That’s all I want for Christmas. I can’t wait for toys under the Christmas Tree!
Bentley Kimberling
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year I really want some LOL Dolls! I also hope I get some Barbie Dolls. The thing I want most is a Barbie House! I really want a Horse, too! I would name it Snowflake. My favorite thing about Christmas is getting presents!
Addison Zameroski
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year, I would love a Baby Alive! I also really want a playground ball. LOL Dolls would be a great present too. I love Christmas so much because of the Snow.
Leah Britton
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year I really want LOL Dolls and the LOL Doll House! I’d also like a stroller and car seat for my baby dolls. I love Christmas so much because Santa comes!
Janessa Brown
Mrs. ZimmermanDear Santa, I want a Mack truck for Christmas.
Love, Xhavier Bowdish
Dear Santa, I want a Minecraft sword and boy for Christmas. Thank you for my presents!
Love, Chase Campbell
Dear Santa, I want my family to be happy and I want a bunch of presents for Christmas.
Love, Hadley DeMotte
Dear Santa, I want an Elf Pet, phone, and a computer for Christmas.
Love, Madison Doane
Dear Santa, I want a table computer, phone, Pikachu hat and a Nintendo Switch for Christmas. Do you have real reindeer?
Love, Dawsion Frantz
Dear Santa, I want a Minecraft axe and sword for Christmas. I want to have a bell that rings like Mrs. ZImmerman’s. I want a new tissue box too.
Love, Zander Fremer
Dear Santa, I want a VR with two sticks and a Ricky and Morty game. I need a laptop charger too. I also need a new phone case.
Love, Parker Gustafson
Dear Santa, I want a hover board. I also want a phone because I like them.
Love, Catrina Heindl
Dear Santa, I want a Smart Watch for Christmas. I also want a train.
Love, Zane Hummel
Dear Santa, I want an OMG Doll, Barbie stuff, gift cards for places, the LOL house and LOL chalet.
Love, Bella Inzana
Dear Santa, I’ve been good this year. All I want is a CD player. That’s all. Where do you get all of the presents?
Love, Dakota Johns
Dear Santa, I want a PJ Masks set and a hot wheels set for Christmas. I want a remote control fire truck too. What do your reindeer do? My favorite reindeer is Dasher.
Love, Noah Johnson
Dear Santa, I want an Xtreme Power Dozer, recycling bin and compost bin for Christmas.
Love, Levi Lindemuth
Dear Santa, I want a robot dog and I will name it Mia. Also, I want a statue model of Mia. That is the end of what I want. Thank you!
Love, Gianna May
Dear Santa, I want an RC snow mobile. I also want a drone with a camera. I want the super ultimate garage hot wheels set. That is probably all.
Love, Gunner Meredith
Dear Santa, I want a toy Batman and a toy dinosaur T-Rex. I want a toy 4-wheeler too. The one that you push on the floor.
Love, Caleb Moore
Dear Santa, I want a real cat, like a kitten. I would like an Elf Pet too. I want a toy dirt bike for someone in my family. That’s all!
Love, Emmi Serafini
Dear Santa, I want a Nintendo Switch and games to go with it. That’s it.
Love, Aiden Sharp
Mrs. Carnahan’s First GradeDear Santa, What is your favorite cookie! I have had a good year. I would like an Ash action figure, and a black truck.
Gerard Schaeffer
Dear Santa, What’s your favorite color. I have been good! I would like an elephant toy.
Haley Alsbaugh
Dear Santa, Are the elves crazy? I have been good! I would like an L.O.L doll house.
Teagan Bartlett
Dear Santa, Are you ready for Christmas? I love you. I have been good! I would like a Nintendo Switch and Fort Nite toy.
Octavio Bloom
Dear Santa, How are you? I have been good! I love you. I would like barbie dolls and video games.
Lindsey Brown
Dear Santa, Who’s your favorite elf? I have been good! I would like cookies and candy.
Justin Campbell
Dear Santa, How are you? I have been a good boy. You are the best. I would like a watch, and fortnite PJs. Thanks!
Your friend, Cole Decker
Dear Santa, What can Christmas magic do? I have been good! I would like an iPod and a new Kindle.
Isabella Holmes
Dear Santa, How are you? I have been good! I would like V-Bucks. I would like some Fortnite cards and Fortnite stuff.
Bentley Logan
Dear Santa, Who’s your favorite elf? I have been good! I would like an X box.
Maggie McCutcheon
What’s your favorite cookies? I love you Santa. I have been awesome. Can I please have cookies and candy. I would like a model car. I would like a toy car.
Raen Muth
Who’s your favorite Elf? I have been good? I would like a real unicorn? I love you Santa.
Alexxia Raybuck
Dear Santa, Are the elves crazy? I have been good. I would like L.O.L. dolls and a cat5.
Olivia Shugars
Dear Santa, Are the elves crazy???? I have been good!!!!!!!!! I would like a real Rudolph.
Bryce Sobie
Dear Santa Are the Elves crazy? I’ve been good! I would like an L.O.L. dollhouse.
Rya Veley
Dear Santa, Who’s your favorite elf? Merry Christmas I love you! I have been good! I would like an American girl doll.
Faryn Weir-Khamis
Mrs. FrederickDear Santa, How do your reindeer fly? I think the magic Christmas star helps you fly. How was your summer?
Love, Tim Bundy
Dear Santa, I want a Squishy, Kaleidoscope, Frozen Dolls. Just not Elsa and Anna because I already have them. I also want Glimmer for my hair and coat.
Love, McKayla Boyd
Dear Santa, I would love a Nintendo Switch, a pet Chameleon, a lizard and some X-Box games.
Love, Jonah Rush
Dear Santa, I want a hoverboard, a Minecraft set that has a Parrot and Ship. I want an I-watch too. If Santa really loves me he will get me an I-phone, a play crown and a Harry Potter visibility cloth. Lastly a balloon ruler. Also, a Christmas shirt with Mickey Mouse!
Love, Kellen Salling
Dear Santa, I want a hoverboard and an Apple Watch.
Love, Nolan Konyndyk
Dear Santa, Ho, Ho, Ho! Merry Christmas. I want a snuggly blanket that is furry. I also want a talking horse, slime kit and a watch!
Love, Jewel Whitehill
Dear Santa, I want a Nintendo Switch for Christmas! I also want a scooter. I would like a hoverboard too!
Love, Selina
Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! You are the best. Thank you for giving us presents.
Love, Cecelia Deible
Dear Santa, I want a Batman vehicle, Batman kit and Batman house.
Love, Mason Mazzulla
Dear Santa, Please let my elf come to my house. I miss Bob! I want a Pomsies Pet. Make sure it’s Pink. I would like it to be ultra rare. I also want a call watch that’s pink. I also want a JoJo making bow kit.
Love, Grace Armagost
Dear Santa, I want a robot that can climb on wall. Thank you Santa for giving kids presents. I also want an X-Box.
Love, Zayvion Porrin
Dear Santa, I love you so much! I love Christmas too! I want a mermaid doll and a plush dog. A poodle that is blue would be great!
Love, Raevyn Seldon
Dear Santa, I hope my elf doesn’t get in too much trouble. I want a big bucket of slime and a giant squishy! I also want a big blow up elf.
Love, Tatum Cubbon
Dear Santa, Can I please have slime? I want the slime to be rainbow colored. I also would like a squishy. An animal squishy and a food squishy would be great. I want lotion too and beanie boos.
Love, Olivia Norman
Dear Santa, I hope my elf behaves. I want a stuffed animal dog, and a stuffed animal dolphin. My elf better not get into trouble next year! I also want a stuffed animal panda bear that’s big. I also want tape and a stapler. I also want a vet kit. I also want a studded animal moose. Please get me a stuffed animal hedgehog.
Love, Hadley Weisner
Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! I want a Nintendo Switch.
Love, Levi Henretty
Dear Santa, I hope I get lots of presents this year.
Love, Madelyn Pinchock
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would like a remote control airplane and a healthy life. I wish I could meet you in person Santa.
Love, Noah Perrin
Mr. Grecco’s Second GradeDear Santa, I would like severu things for Christmas This year I Wat a big toy car. And wo more XboX contellers. Far my sister a Xbox1 and a new X box 1 game. A box of tissues. Haw many cookies you at?
Daniel Bish
Dear Santa, I would like several things for Chrismas this year. I would like a remote control car for Christmas. And I would like a Skruff loves. And I would like my Brother for Christmas. And I want a drone for Chritmas. What does Santa do in the summer? What does the reideer eat? What does the reideer drimk?
Love, Leona Calhoun
Dear Santa, I would like several things for Christmas this year. I want a minibike. I want an xbox 1 with 2 controllers and games. I also want a computer too. How do you go down all the chimneys? How do I move the elves if I need to?
Love, Jackson Clinger
Dear Santa, I would like several things for Christmas this year. An X boxs 15. A vacation to Califoria. Beats wireless headphones. Nintendo swtch games. Hanting stuff. Money for mom. Money for Owen. Money for dad. I want a pc. Dirt bike with training wheels. How long did it take to grow all of that hair? How long did you live here?
Love, Noah Crawford
Dear Santa, I would like several things for Christmas this year. I want green or blue bluetooth headphones. Also, a green mountian bike. Also, an I tunes card. I really want a More board. Also, a Vito. I want a pockit knife. I really want an obstacle course. Also, a Zip Line. I really want the extreme Power Dozer. Also, a Drone. I really want a hamster. 2 Questions, What list am I on and are you real?
Love, Leonard Fremer
Dear Santa, I would like several things for Christmas this year. I would like a Juno my baby elephant and a hoverboard a horse calendar gymnastics suit. And real ballet shose and a phone and a bike with out training wheels. And a Nintendo Switch. How do you delive The presents. Do you know my elf name is nike.
Love, Raegan Johns
Dear Santa I would like several things for Christmas this year but it’s not for me. I already gave you my Christmas list so it’s my parent’s Christmas list. I want my mom to have a pot. I would like my Dad to have a pocket knive. Then I want my mom to have a massager. I want my Dad to have a chainsaw. Santa how do you give everyboty toys in one day?
Love, Dylan Kot
Dear Santa, I would like several things for Christmas this year. I want a blanket. I also want a tent. I also want an Elsa doll that can sing. I would also like a blue phone. My mom wants glasses. Sage wants an Anna figure. How many elves do you have?
Love, Athena Lovell
Mr. Grecco’s Second Grade (continued)Dear Santa, I would like severa thing for Christmas tihis year. I would like a iPad. I would like a casitt tracer 1066. I would like a lawn mower. I would lik computer. I would like a bike. I would like a laptop. How mene presents do you make in yar?
Love, Cody Moore
Dear Santa, I would like Sevral things fore Christmas this year. I wowld like a cumputer. My sister Leah would like pokemon cards. My sister Baylee would like a unikorn. My mom would like a new house. My dad would like new short. How many elves do you have? How long is yr berd? How do you make yr rander fly?
Love, Spencer Moore
Dear Santa, I would like for like several things for Christmas. This year. I Will like a new Xbox1. My mom will like a new bunny. My Dad will like a new car. My sister will like a new bed. I what a Tissue box. The elves watch people. How do I move the elves if I need to? I love Mr. Grecco.
Love, Kyle Morelli
Dear Santa, I would like sevaral things for Christmas this year. I would like a Barbie Dreamhouse, Frozen II characters, Frozen II Lego, mermaid roll, Frozen II Doll House, a blanket. Mom will need medicine for dad, another Elf. How are you? Did you get a new reindeer?
Love, Autumn Shank
Dear Santa, I would like severAl things for Christmas. I want a live ball. I want a Phone. I want a Pengwin. I want a house. I want a hanster. How many elvse do you have? How many deers do you have? How many presents do you have?
Love, Willow Nortum
Dear Santa, I would like sevem things for Christmas this year. I want a compuer and a blanke it I want a Bone for my dog’s I want a pillow that has aunt corn. And aRories.
Love, Rylin Trickey
Are your elf’s magic?
Dear Santa, I would like several things for Christmas this year. I would like a Xbox 1 plants vs Zombies with for neibourville frankkit. 1000 nerf darts, toilet paper gun, my mom would like a heating pad. My dad would like a lot of Pepsi. How many elves do you have? Do you have pet?
Love, Gabriel Urton
Dear Santa, I would like sererreal thhings for Christmas this year. I would like a houerboard. And a IPhone11. And a 22 and a elf pet. And a easy bake oven. And a computer. And a puppy. And a frosen two doll. How is your wife? How old are you?
Love, Molly Vivian
Dear Santa, I would like several things for Christmas This Year. I want an computer for Christmas. And a fourwheeler too. Can I Please get a rabbit? I want a Neckace for my mom and a New hat for mY Dad. I Went to know how can your elf’s make ThaT many Toy’s? How can your Elf’s work so hard?
Love, Ava Welshonse
Dear Santa, I would like several things for Christmas I would like a IPhone 11. And a Xbox 1. And AirPods. And a two by two ruby cube. And a Nintindoswitch And a drone. And Legos. And a magic set. And a computer And a pockt Knife. And how old are you? How did you become Santa
Love, Levi Winnings
Dear Santa, I would like several things for Christmas This year. I would like a camera with an album. A computer. And my brother would like a Blastergun. Love you so much. How do your reinDeer fly? Are you Hot in the suite?
Love, Lincoln Woods
Dear Santa,
I would Like several things for Christmas this year. I would like a big monster truck. I want a tablet too. My sister would like Barbies for Christmas My mom would like 4 knives for Christmas. My dad would like hand warmers for hunting. Are you magic? I just want to know.
Love, Brian Zameroski
Mrs. WiseDear Santa Claus, My name is Dikota Crawford. I am 8 years old! I live in the great town of Brockway! I am in second grade and Mrs. Wise is my teacher. This year I’ve been really nice to my friends and family and to my teacher and it would be super awesome and kind if you could bring me these things this year: I would like legos, and Matchbox cars! I would also live magnets to play with! Thank you Santa! Merry Christmas! Have fun on Christmas Eve. I will leave out cookies and milk and oats for Rudolf and the reindeer! Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever!
P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves thank you for all their hard work and Merry Christmas for me.
Love, Dikota
Dear Santa Claus, My name is Chloe A. Cherubini. I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of Brockway! I am in second grade and Mrs. Wise is my teacher. This year I’ve been really kind and nice and good listening to my mom and dad and it would be super exciting and nice and sweet if you could bring me these things this year: I would love a Hoverboard and LOL OMG doll. I would also please love a Hatchimal animal too! Thank you Santa! I am so excited this year for Christmas! I love you so much! Please give Mrs. Claus a hug from me. Thank you! You’re the best Santa Ever!
P.S Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves Merry Christmas and I love al the elves for me
Love, Chloe C.
Dear Santa Claus, My name is Elijah Bowers. I am 8 years old. I live in the great town of Brockway! I am in second grade and Mrs. Wise is my teacher. This year I’ve been really nice and helpful and it would be super nice and awesome if you could bring me these things this year: Santa I would like please art supplies and Playdough. And please Santa Buttons my dog died last week if you could bring my another dog I would feel better! Thank you Santa@ Merry Christmas Santa! I will look for you and your reindeer on Christmas Eve! Thank you! You’re the best Santa Ever!
P.S Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves Merry Christmas and Happy New Year for me
Love, Elijah
Dear Santa Claus, My name is Kaley Freemer. I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of Brockway! I am in second grade and Mrs. Wise is my teacher. This year I’ve been really kind and working hard at school and it would be super amazing and nice if you could bring me these things this year: A My Life Doll or maybe eve two of My Life Dolls please and thank you Santa. I would also love a few Barbie Dolls! Thank you Santa! Merry Christmas Santa! Ho! Ho! Ho! I will look for Rudolf’s red nose! Happy New Year! Thank you! You’re the best Santa Ever!
P.S Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves Merry Christmas and I love all of the elves for me
Love, Kaley
Dear Santa Claus, My name is Jack DeNoon. I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of Brockway! I am in second grade and Mrs. Wise is my teacher. This year I’ve been really working hard at school and good at home and it would be super cool and fun if you could bring me these things this year: Kinectic Sand… I would like blue and green sand color. I would also like a remote control car! Thank you Santa for Christmas! Merry Christmas Santa! I love you! I will look for you on Christmas night in the Sky! Thank you! You’re the best Santa Ever!
P.S Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves Merry Christmas oh! And a Happy New Year for me
Love, Jack
Dear Santa Claus, My name is Chloe Waclawik. I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of Brockway! I am in second grade and Mrs. Wise is my teacher. This year I’ve been really good and very nice to my sisters and it would be super amazing and fun and kind if you could bring me these things this year: A LOL OMG doll and a Boxy girl doll@ Thank you Santa and your Elves! Merry Christmas and Have a Happy New Year! Hope you love the cookies and milk! Oh and save a cookie for Rudolf! Thank you! You’re the best Santa Ever!
P.S Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves Happy New Year and Thank you for the presents for me
Love, Chloe W.
Dear Santa Claus, My name is Colton Thompson. I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of Brockway! I am in second grade and Mrs. Wise is my teacher. This year I’ve been really good and I listened to my mom and dad all year and it would be super awesome and kind of you if you could bring me these things this year: I would like lots of Playdough and a robot called Cozmo! Thank you Santa! I love you! Merry Christmas! My house is white and my roof is green! I can not wait for Christmas morning to come! Thank you! You’re the best Santa Ever!
P.S Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves Happy New Year and hifor me
Love, Colton
Dear Santa Claus, My name is Kajaleana Beck. I am 8 years old. I live in the great town of Brockway! I am in second grade and Mrs. Wise is my teacher and Mrs. Hynds! This year I’ve been really good and I help clean up after recess and it would be super great and nice if you could bring me these things this year: I would lik a LOL doll and boot and pretty clothes! Thank you Santa Claus! Merry Christmas Santa! I love you! Give Rudolph a hug from me! I love Rudolph and his red nose! Thank you! You’re the best Santa Ever!
P.S Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves Merry Christmas and I love them and special new year love for me
Love, Kajaleana
Dear Santa Claus, My name is Harper Weisner. I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of Brockway! I am in second grade and Mrs. Wise is my teacher. This year I’ve been really helpful to Mrs. Wise because I love her. I have been nice to my sister and it would be super amazing and exciting and nice if you could bring me these things this year: Santa I would please love a Hoverboard that is yellow! I would also please like a couple Barbie dolls! Thank you Santa Claus! You are the best! Happy New Year and Merry Christmas! I love you! I am making you cookies and will leave your milk on our table! Thank you! You’re the best Santa Ever!
P.S Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves Merry Christmas and I love all of the elves oh, and Happy New Year too for me
Love, Harper
Dear Santa Claus, My name is Bailey Bowser. I am 8 years old. I live in the great town of Brockway! I am in second grade and Mrs. Wise is my teacher! She’s the best!!! This year I’ve been really good and nice to my teacher Mrs. Wise and nice to my friends and it would be super awesome and nice if you could bring me these things this year: A Hoverboard, a robot that works with a remote control and last Kinectic sand for Christmas! Thank you for everything you do! Merry Christmas Santa! I love you! I would like to wish you a Happy New Year too! Thank you! You’re the best Santa Ever!
P.S Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves Merry Christmas and Happy New Year for me
Love, Bailey
Dear Santa Claus, My name is Phoenix Joseph. I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of Brockway! I am in second grade and Mrs. Wise is my teacher. This year I’ve been really helpful to Mrs. Wise and nice to my friends and family and it would be super nice and kind and it would make me smile if you could bring me these things this year: I would love more books especially chapter books like The Magic Treehouse. I would also like a couple Barbie Dolls and stuffed animals! Thank you Santa! Merry Christmas Santa! I will leave you out cookies and milk and a carrot for Rudolf! I love you! Thank you! You’re the best Santa Ever!
P.S Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves thank you for al the toys and Merry CHristmas for me
Love, Pheonix
Dear Santa Claus, My name is Emma Plaza. I live in the great town of Brockway! I am in second grade and Mrs. Stoltz and Mrs. Wise are my teachers! This year I’ve been really kind to my teachers and my friends at school and it would be super fun and nice if you could bring me these things this year: I would like a dark purple bunny and lots of toys! Thank you Santa Claus! Merry Christmas Santa! I love you with all of my heart Santa Claus! Thank you! You’re the best Santa Ever!
P.S Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves Merry Christmas for me
Love, Emma
Dear Santa Claus, My name is Landon Smith. I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of Brockway! I am in second grade and Mrs. Wise is my teacher. This year I’ve been really good and I do all of my homework for Mrs. Wise and it would be super nice and exciting and kind and so much fun if you could bring me these things this year: I would like a sno cone machines to make sno cones for my family. I would like a computer too! Thank you Santa and Mrs. Claus and their Elves! Merry Ho! Ho! Ho! Christmas Santa! I love you so very much Santa! Hope you like your cookies my Nana is making them for you! Thank you! You’re the best Santa Ever!
P.S Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves Thank you for all the presents and Happy New Year for me
Love, Landon
Dear Santa Claus, My name is Rylan Shearer. I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of Brockway! I am in second grade and Mrs. Wise is my teacher. I love her!This year I’ve been really nice to my teacher and my sister and my mom and dad and it would be super amazing and fun and kind if you could bring me these things this year: I would please very much love a Sandshrew Pokemon and a Exeggutor Alolan Pokemon! Thank you Santa! I love Pokemon! Merry Christmas Santa! I will listen for your sleigh and reindeer on my roof on Christmas Eve! I love you Santa! Thank you! You’re the best Santa Ever!
P.S Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves Merry Christmas and a Happy 2020 for me
Love, Rylan
Dear Santa Claus, My name is James A Schultz. I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of Brockway! I am in second grade and Mrs. Wise is my teacher. This year I’ve been really good and nice to my sister and parents and it would be super fun and nice and very kind if you could bring me these things this year: I would like to have lots of lego and pastels to draw and color my pictures with! I will draw you pictures with my new pastels! Thank you Santa Claus! Merry Christmas Santa and Mrs. Claus! I will be watching for you! Look for your cookies and milk by the fire place! Thank you! You’re the best Santa Ever!
P.S Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves Merry Christmas and a Happy 2020 for me
Love, James
Dear Santa Claus, My name is Carter Reed. I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of Brockway! I am in second grade and Mrs. Wise is my teacher. This year I’ve been really kind and nice to my brother and my mom and dad and it would be super cool and fun and awesome if you could bring me these things this year: I would please like two Nerf guns so I can play with my friend. A remote control car and a rubber band play gun. Thank you Santa and your elves! Oh! And light bulbs for my family! Merry Christmas Santa! I hope I see you eating the cookies I leave for you and my presents you bring me! Thank you! You’re the best Santa Ever!
P.S Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves Merry Christmas and to have a Happy New Year for me
Love, Carter
Dear Santa Claus, My name is Jacob Vickers. I am 8 years old. I live in the great town of Brockway! I am in second grade and Mrs. Wise and Mrs. Hynds are my teachers. This year I’ve been really good and nice to my brother and sister and it would be super nice if you could bring me these things this year: I would like a SuperMash Nintendo Switch and lots of big legos to build with! Thank you Santa I know Christmas makes you sleepy! Happy New Year Santa! I can not wait for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day! Thank you! You’re the best Santa Ever!
P.S Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves Merry Christmas for me
Love, Jacob
Dear Santa Claus, My name is Mikaela Linden. I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of Brockway! I am in second grade and Mrs. Wise is my teacher. This year I’ve been really good and I am working hard at school! I am also good at home and it would be super exciting and kind and thoughtful if you could bring me these things this year: I would love Poopsie Slime Surprise and brite blue slime! I would also live a dog squishy and an elephant squishy. Lastly a LOL Surprise Doll! I love Christmas! Thank you Santa and everyone at the North Pole! Merry Christmas Santa! I will leave on a plate of sugar cookies and chocolate chip cookies and milk for you! I love you Santa Claus! Thank you! You’re the best Santa Ever!
P.S Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves Merry Christmas and to have a Happy New Year for me
Love, Mikaela
Dear Santa Claus, My name is Damien Kline. I am 8 years old. I live in the great town of Brockway! I am in second grade and Mrs. Wise is my teacher and Mrs. Stoltz. This year I’ve been really good and nice and it would be super great and fun if you could bring me these things this year: A Ben Ten toy and a Ben Ten watch and legos and toy cars to race with! Thank you Santa! Merry Christmas Santa Claus! I love you! I love Rudolf too! I love Mrs. Claus and all the elves! Thank you! You’re the best Santa Ever!
P.S Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves Merry Christmas for me
Love, Damien
Dear Santa Claus, My name is Christina Heindl. I am 8 years old. I live in the great town of Brockway! I am in second grade and Mrs. Wise is my teacher. This year I’ve been really good and sweet and nice at home and it would be super awesome and fun if you could bring me these things this year: I would like a LOL Doll and bright pink slime and to please let me in Mrs. Wise class forever! I love you Santa! Tell Rudolf I said hi! Merry Christmas Santa! I will leave you cookies and milk! And carrots for Rudolf and the other reindeer! Thank you! You’re the best Santa Ever!
P.S Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves Happy New Year and Have a Merry Christmas and a very, very Happy New Year for me
Love, Christina
Mrs. Rogos’ Third gradeDear Santa,
Thank you for the TV you brount me Last year. I would Love it if you could bright me a maKeup cit and laberdodl swetslrit. I could wes the maKeup if we go owt. If it was out out I could I would wes it so I could stay warm. Have a great Christmas.
Love, Easlyn Huey
Dear Santa, Thank you for the Atari flashback you brought me last year. I played with my sisters all summer. I would love it if you could bring me a Nintendo Switch and a Xboxone s this year. Because I would play them with my sisters and my friends. I will leave cookies and milk for you and carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Joben Smith
Dear Santa, Thank you for the barbie set you brought me last year. I played with it a lot. I would appreciate it if you could bring me a lovalamp and scincekit this year. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Aubrey Anderson
Dear Santa, Thank you for the my life doll you brought me last year. My neighbor had one and I really wanted one. I would love it if you could bring me a phone and a hoverboard this year. I would like a phone because I would use it a lot. I wanted one since I was 3. I would also like a hoverboard because every time I go to my cousins house I ride his hoverboard. Santa, please make sure you get the cookies and milk.
Sincerly, Emma Harriger
Mrs. Rogos’ Third grade (cont.)Dear Santa, Thank you for the computer you brought me last year. I used it alot I would love it if you could bring me a Gucci Hoodie and a xbox contorler. I can wear it. hope you have a safe ride to my house,
love, Jace Kurts
Dear Santa, Thankyou for the notebook you brought me last year. I wrote in it every day. This year I would appreciate it if you could bring me a pair of socks and shoes this year. I will put some reindeer food for your reindeer.
Love, Kaitlyn Newland
Dear Santa, Thank you for the videogame you got me last year. I played to a lot. I would love if if you could bring me fnouf plushies and plaunts vs zombies battLe for the neighbor Ville. I would use the Fnouf plushies for my YouTube Channle and plants vs zombies to ent erain me. I hope your flight is safe.
Love, Haven McCormack
Dear Santa, Thank you for the ipod speaker you got me last year! I use it all the time for my friends and I to dance this year I would love it if you could bring me a barbie dreamhouse and an owl Breyer horse because when I’m playing with babies and the barbie dreamhouse I can use the owl Breyer horse and the barbies’ pet. I’ll leave out a smoothie and some sugar cookies.
Love, Margo Kopenhaver
Dear Santa, Thank you for the American girl doll you brought me last year. I played with it all year long. I would love it if you could bring me a hoverboard and a hydro flask this year. I want a hoverboard so I can hover around all day long and a hydro flask so I can keep hydrated. Tell Mrs. Claus I said hi!
Love, Senna Glasl
Dear Santa, Thank you for the billiards table you brought me last year. I played with it all year with my brother and my cousin. This year I would love it if you could bring me an iPad and an iPhone 7. So I can call my friends and family. And so I can play games. We will give you cookies, milk, and jerky.
Love, Kory Crawford
Dear Santa, Thank you for the PS4 you brought me last year. I play it every day. This year I would love it if you could bring me a laptop and bathbombs. I want a laptop and bath bombs because I can puta bath bomb in bathwater and watch my laptop. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Taylor Hartzfeld
Dear Santa, Thank you for the Barbies you brought me last year. I liked that you brought me barbies because I like to play with barbies. I would like a phone and a tablet this year. I want a tablet because I can play games. I want a phone so I can call people. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Evelyn Passmore
Dear Santa, Thank you for the Nintendo switch you brought me last year. This year I would appreciate if you could bring me a computer and video games. I would play video games on the computeer. I will leave cookies and milk for you and carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Chase Noland
Dear Santa, I loved the Reese Peanut butter cups that you brought me last Year. I ate them. I would appreciate it if you could bring me an elf to stay with me for a year and a camera. I would take pictures with the camera. I’ll a big hug.
Love, Gabe Smith
Dear Santa, Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year for Christmas, I would like a kitty and an elf.
Love, Missy Marche
Dear Santa, I really appreciate the dolls that you got me last year. My friends and I played with them. I would really love if you brought me Crocs and a Fitbit and I would were the Crocs a lot and trace my steps with with the Fitbit. I will leave you Christmas cookies that we made.
Your Friend, Lyra Burns
Dear Santa, Thank you for the Sega cow sle you brought. I collected a bunch of the games for it. This year I would appreciated it if you could bring me a xobxone s and a laptop I would get different games and I would get different fames and I would be bale to use games with a laptop. I will put out some Cookies and milk for you.
Love, Connor McMinn
Mrs. YahnerDear Santa, Thank you for the Harry Potter wand you brought me last year. I played with it a lot. This you could you please bring me a Hookfang and Stormfly. I would play with Hookfang, Stormfly, and Toothless a Lot. my family and I will thank you for our presents.
Sincerely, Paisley Shenkle
Dear Santa, Thank you for the LOL doll you brought me last year. I played with it all the time. This year I would love it if you could bring me a Disney Frozen 2 wand because I like Elsa and Anna. I would love a Frozen 2 DVD too. I will put cookies and milk out for you and carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Bella Anderson
Dear Santa, Thank you for the snowboard you brought me last year. I rode it all winter and I’m planning on it again this winter too. This year I would love it if you could bring me a nerf fun ultra and a drone with a camera. I would like to spy on my brother, Gunner, and prank him with the nerf gun .I hope you have a safe trip around the world.
Gage Meredith
Dear Santa, Thank you for tablet you brought me last year. I use it to play games. This year, I would appreciate it if could bring me a iphone 11 and imac. I will use them when I’m bored. I will try to be sleeping.
Love, Owen Himes
Dear Santa, Thank you for the minecraft figures you brought me last year. I play with them all the time. This year, I would appreciate it if you could bring me some Pokemon cards and a nerf gun ultra. I would use the nerf gyn to have nerf wards with my friends. I hope you have a safe trip.
Love, Jayce Hynds
Dear Santa, Thank you for the big bear you brought me last year. I sit on it and cuddle with it. This year I would appreciate it if you could bring me a Gruncle and nightlight 2. I love dragons. Have a fun night.
Sincerely, Tinzley Crosby
Dear Santa, Thank you for the Hoverboard you brought me last year. I rode it all spring. This year I would appreciate it if you could bring me a Frozen 2 wand and a Frozen 2 DVD. I would watch Frozen 2 all day. I will put milk and cookies out for you and carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Peyton Calliaria
Dear Santa, Thank you for stuffed animals you brought me last year. I like to sleep with them. This year I would love it if you could bring me a Henry Danger iPod case and a phone. I would use the ipod case to protect my iPod. Tell Mrs. Clause I said, “Hi”
Love, Paige Doane
Dear Santa, Thank you for the iPad you brought me last year. I played it a lot. This year I would love an iPhone 8 and an Apple Watch, I would be able to play games. I hope you have a safe trip.
Ava Smith
Dear Santa, Thank you for the phone you brought me last year. I use it to play games. This year, I would appreciate it if you could bring me a laptop and a friend for my hamster. I could do Study Island on my laptop and my hamster would be really happy with a friend. Have a nice flight!
Love, Eva Smolko
Dear Santa, Thank you for the Pokemon cards you brought me last year. I played with them all summer. This year I would love if you could bring me a blue switch and a Pokemon shield, and Luigi mansion 3. I will leave cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
Merry Christmas, Micheal Hook
Dear Santa, Thank you for the Thinking Puddy you brought me last year. This year I would love it if you could bring me a bike. I would ride it everyday so I can be healthy.
Love, Marc Kelly Joseph
Dear Santa, Thank you so much for my presents last year. I liked them. I would like an Elf on the Shelf this year or a Nintendo Switch. I will out cookies and milk for you.
Love, Bella Zuccolotto
Dear Santa, Thank you for the Iphone six you got me last year. I would love it if you could bring me the iPhone 11 and a gaming computer. I want the gaming computer because I get bored on my xbox One. I will try to sleep when you come.
Love, Micheal Becker
Dear Santa, Thank you for the Nintendo you brought me last year. I used it. This year I would like it if you would love it if you could bring me a 35 mph RC car and airpods. I would kick up dirt with the 35 mph RC car. I will try not to wake up.
Love, Alex Greene
Dear Santa, Thank you for the plawl truck bcause it is rilly awesome. I would apprcatit if you bring me a remot cuntroll monstrtruck and a anuthr Huskies. I hope you have a mary Cristmas.
You’r frind, Tyler Ennis
Mrs. BaronickDear Santa, Thank you for the Barbyhead you brought me last year. I Love it because I can do her hare. This year I would Love to have a Nintendo switch and slime supplies. I can play on my Nintendo switch so I am not all was bord. I can make slime so I can get ride of my anger. Have a nice filit.
Love, Eden Hirchert
Dear Santa, Thank you for the crayons I used them for my Elves today and I used them every day. This year I would love to have a big bear and some polard film. I want a big bear because I can sleep with him. I also want polard film so I can show What I did all summer. I hope you have a safe trip to my house.
Love, Bella Franci
Dear Santa, tanc you for the pic min pluses you brought me last year. I play wih them whenever I can. This year I would love to have more picmin plushes and some bacugon battle planet figures. I can brawl with the bacugon and have a bigger packman audienes to watch. I will lev you som coces.
Love, Oren Wehler
Dear Santa, Thank you for the 3 pound chocolate bar you brought me last year. It was very tasty. This year I would love to have a big LOL doll and accessories. I would appreciate it if you could bring me happiness and a stuffed dog to keep me company. I hope you have a safe flite.
Love, Ella Wagner
Dear Santa, Thank you for the Doll you Brought me Last year. I plaed wiTh the Doll all summer. This year I would Love to have a phone and some play money or real money. I would like a phone so I can talk to mom and dad on Their phones. I will leave cookies for Santa.
Love, Carleigh Emigh
Dear Santa, Thank you for the bakpack you brought me year. I like to put my stuff in it. This year I would love to have a bordgame and a new brush because my hairbruch doesn’t work. I want a broad game so I don’t get bored.
Love, Kylee Himes
Dear Santa, I’ve been very good this year. I hope I get everything on my Christmas list. And other than that, I have a few questions for you. Is Mrs. Claus a good cook? How many toys do elves make a day? How big is you’re sleigh? It is probably so big it can hold a whole lot of toys. How many elves are there at the North Pole?
Love, Harrison Schmader
Dear Santa, Thank you for the Nintendo Switch you brought me last year. I played with it all summer, and it was a lot of fun. This year I would love to have a guitar and hoverboard. I really want a guitar because I’m really good at a guitar and I really want one so I could get better at it, and I want a hoverboard because I hate to use my feet. I will allways believe in you!
Love, Chloe Hamilton
Dear Santa, Thank you for the Nerfgun you broughT me lasT year. I play I had a nerf war. This year I would Love To have a Spiderman Lego figure and a Blck rather Lego figuer I could Bild a Lego Tower and play wiTh Them.
Love, Noah Clark
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the pompmon moon Game you brought me last year. I play it every day. This year I would love to have a nintode switch becasue you can play maria odeyssey part. I hope you have a save flight.
Love, Sawyer Banfield
Dear Santa, thank you for the basketball you brought me last year. I use it alot and I shoot hoops with it. This year I would love to have a phone and dance shoes because I like to dance. I also want a phon to play with my friends. I hope you have a safe flite.
Love, Molly Neidich
Dear Santa, Thankyou for the Legosyou brought me last year. I like to build with them all the time. This year I would love a tablet and tickets to see a New England Patriots game. I would love to go see them play. I hope you have a careful flight.
Love, Riley Martinson
Dear Santa, Thank you for the Nintendo Swich you brought me last year I Love to play game on it. This year I would love to have a set of crayons and I want Oliver to stay an extra day. I want a set of crayons so I can draw. I want Oliver to stay an extra day because I love him and I Love finding him. I hope you have a safe flight.
Love, Reese Raybuck
Dear Santa, thank you for the nerf guns you brought me last year. I had lots of nerf wars with my friends. This year I would love to have a Lego set and a science kit. I would play wiht the lego set and they would keep me busy. I would lover the science kit because I love science class and discovering new things. I hope you and the reindeer are well.
Love, Magnus Dean
Dear Santa, Thank you for the pokemon figure you brought me last year. I played with my other pokemon figures. I would appreciate. If you could bring me soundproof headphones and an ArtKit. It would help me Keep noise out and the art will help me make a studio.
Love, Connor Macchi
Dear Santa, Thank you for the hoverboard you brought me last you. I rode it all summer. This year I would love to have a phone and an nitendo switch with Pokemon sword and shield. The phone I would use to contact my parents if I got hurt. The nitendo switch I can battle mu Uncle Bradly.
Love, Colton Campbell