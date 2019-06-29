KERSEY — Scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Brookville 11-and-12-year-old baseball all-stars rallied for a 5-4 win over Fox Township Friday night.
Brookville now faces Brockway in another elimination game today at Zufall Field starting at 6 p.m. Brockway advanced with a 13-12 seven-inning win over Kane also on Friday.
Brookville, the home team via the coin flip, trailed 4-2 going into the bottom of the fifth. Kolton Griffin doubled and Easton Belfiore tripled him in then tied the game after racing home on a passed ball.
After one out, Hunter Whitlatch walked and then with two outs, Fox Township misplayed Landen Marrara’s bunt, allowing Whitlach to score what would be the winning run.
But Brookville had to hold on to the one-run lead in the top of the sixth. Fox had runners on first and second with two outs before Luke Burton relieved Ladd Blake and got the final out on an infield popout.
Blake got the win in relief of starter Gavin Hannah, going 1 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and three walks after relieving Hannah with one out in the fifth inning. After Fox scored a run to go up 4-2, Blake got an infield fly with the bases loaded, then Brookville got out of the jam after picking off the runner at third base to end the inning.
Hannah went 4 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking four while giving up all three of Fox’s hits, all singles in the first inning when Fox scored its first three runs.
Brookville scored twice in the bottom of the first. Griffin doubled with two outs. Belfiore singled and stole second and Hannah singled them both home.
Griffin, Belfiore and Owen Fleming each had two hits. Hannah had the other hit in Brookville’s five-hit effort.