BROOKVILLE — Taking advantage of 23 walks and four hit batters from three Elk-McKean pitchers, the Brookville Minor League softball all-stars turned the freebies into a 28-7 rout in four innings at Baughman Field Thursday night.
That’ll put Brookville in Saturday’s District 10 winners’ bracket final at Punxsutawney starting at 4 p.m. Punxsutawney had a first-round bye in the six-team double-elimination tournament.
Brookville, the visiting team via the pre-game coin flip, batted around in all four of its at-bats, scoring eight runs in the first inning, seven in the second, six in the third and seven in the fourth.
Along with the 26 baserunners without swinging a bat, Brookville had eight hits with Averi Pangallo singling three times with three runs batted in. Also singling were Aubrey Belfiore, Ella Whitehill, Riley Eble and Megan McKinney.
Pangallo, Eble and McKinney singled in runs in the first inning, Befiore singled in two runs in the second and Pangallo singled in a run.
Kailin Bowser walked five times and scored four runs.
Alyssa Tollini and Bowser pitched for Brookville, combining to throw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and 12 walks.
The lone hit for Elk-McKean — a combination of players from Kane, Ridgway and Fox Township leagues — was a two-out run-scoring single in the second inning from Erica Lundgren.
Elk-McKean scored two runs in the first, one in the second and four in the third thanks to six walks in the inning. Bowser replaced Tollini after Tollini walked the bases loaded and got the final six outs, five of them by strikeout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.