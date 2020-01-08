DuBOIS — A Brookville attorney is scheduled to be formally arraigned today (Wednesday) at the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas in Clearfield on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Dec. 18, 2019, Sandy Township Police charged Blair H. Hindman, 55, Brookville, with DUI, a first offense, along with two summary traffic violations, as a result of an Oct. 4 incident in the township.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called at 10:14 a.m. on Oct. 4 to the area of the Bee Line Highway (Route 255) and Interstate 80 Exit 101 for a report of a black Lincoln Navigator driving erratically and at a high rate of speed from Brookville to the DuBois exit.
The first police officer to arrive on scene saw a vehicle that was parked on Route 255. The driver reportedly entered the vehicle and then pulled out. The police vehicle then entered a nearby hotel parking lot, saw the Navigator and a man walking away from it toward a side entrance to the hotel. The caller was parked in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant and the police briefly stopped and the caller identified the vehicle and the driver. As the police officer got closer to the man, he recognized him as Hindman.
The affidavit said it appeared that Hindman had urinated in his shorts. As Hindman was walking toward the police officer, he reportedly had a staggered gait and was swaying from side to side. The police officer reported that Hindman smelled of alcohol.
The police officer advised Hindman that a witness placed him behind the wheel and that he was driving while intoxicated, the affidavit said.
The affidavit said the police officer told Hindman he was going to arrest him and take him to Penn Highlands for a blood test.
Another officer talked to the caller at the scene. She reported that she started to observe the Navigator when she entered the interstate at Brookville, where he had driven up to the rear of her vehicle and almost hit it, the affidavit said. The Navigator passed the caller and was then seen approaching other vehicles, including tractor-trailers, from the rear and flashing his lights forcing them to change lanes so he could pass.
The affidavit said the Navigator was swaying back and forth over the center line and over the fog line riding the shoulder. Traffic was moderate at the time and she estimated that the Navigator was traveling 75 to 80 mph. At one of the exits, she said, the Navigator’s turn signal was activated and the vehicle began to turn off but then abruptly pulled back onto the highway. The caller reported she had called 911 reporting that she thought the driver was going to kill someone.
After exiting the interstate at Exit 101, the Navigator reportedly sat at the green light for a period of time and then pulled out, turning left. Near the hotel, the vehicle stopped along the road requiring traffic to stop which back up five to six cars, the affidavit said. The male driver wearing a peach or orange shirt exited the vehicle and appeared to be urinating along the road while tumbling toward traffic, the caller said. A few vehicles pulled off seemingly to help the driver and guided the vehicle to the parking lot. The Navigator was not parked properly and an unknown man got in and moved it into a parking space, the affidavit said. The caller said the male driver could not keep his balance, staggered and appeared to be impaired in some way, the affidavit said. She reportedly identified Hindman as the same person she saw on the interstate and later exit the driver’s seat of the Navigator.
The lab toxicology report received from the state police dated Oct. 21 showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.262 percent. Pennsylvania’s legal limit for blood-alcohol level is 0.08 percent.
Hindman waived his right to a preliminary hearing recently at Ford’s office. His bail was set at $1,000, unsecured.