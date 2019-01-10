BROOKVILLE 38, BROCKWAY 22
145-Santino Inzana (BW) dec. Cody Hetrick (BK), 10-4. (0-3).
152-Jacob Cable (BK) dec. Linkin Nichols (BW), 1-0. (3-3).
160-Noah Bash (BW) dec. Wyatt Griffin (BK), 4-2. (3-6).
170-Elliot Park (BK) maj. dec. Andrew Hickman (BW), 16-5. (7-6).
182-Eric Johnson (BW) dec. Braden MacBeth (BK), 1-0. (7-9).
195-Garrett McClintick (BW) maj. dec. Nathan Taylor (BK), 14-2. (7-13).
220-Tanner LaBenne (BK) dec. Justin Smith (BW), 5-1. (10-13).
HWT-Colby Whitehill (BK) won by forfeit. (16-13).
106-Owen Reinsel (BK) won by forfeit. (22-13).
113-Cayden Walter (BK) pinned Mark Palmer (BW), 5:17. (28-13).
120-Dom Inzana (BW) pinned Josh Popson (BK), 2:25. (28-19).
126-Parker Fleming (BK) maj. dec. Garrett Park (BW), 10-1. (32-19).
132-Anthony Glasl (BW) dec. Cabe Park (BK), 5-2. (32-22).
138-Wyatt Kulik (BK) pinned Jared Fremer (BW), 2:47. (38-22).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.