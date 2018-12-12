BROOKVILLE 51, CLARION 6
113-Cayden Walter (B) won by forfeit. (6-0).
120-Zack Kiehl (B) won by forfeit. (12-0).
126-No match
132-Parker Fleming (B) dec. Login Dehner (C), 5-4. (15-0).
138-Wyatt Kulik (B) pinned Colton Zacherl (C), 1:23. (21-0).
145-No match
152-Jacob Cable (B) won by forfeit. (27-0).
160-Wyatt Griffin (B) won by forfeit. (33-0).
170-No match
182-Braden MacBeth (B) pinned Carl Welch (C), :28. (39-0).
195-Camden Boggess (C) pinned Nathan Taylor (B), 4:48. (39-6).
220-Tanner LaBenne (B) won by forfeit. (45-6).
HWT-Colby Whitehill (B) won by forfeit. (51-6).
