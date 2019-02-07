CLASS AA
FIRST ROUND
BROOKVILLE 40,
LAKE-LEHMAN 26
126—Cabe Park (BV) dec. Zach Stuart, 8-3. (0-3)
132—Bob Long (LL) tech. fall Parker Fleming, 15-0 (5:49). (5-3)
138—Wyatt Kulik (BV) dec. Josh Bonomo, 8-4. (5-6)
145—Hunter Burke (LL) pinned Cidy Hetrick, 2:42. (11-6)
152—Jake Trumbower (LL) dec. Jacob Cable, 3-1. (14-6)
160—Wyatt Griffin (BV) pinned Connor Morgan, 2:40. (14-12)
170—Nick Zaboski (LL) dec. Elliot Park, 5-4. (17-12)
182—Braden MacBeth (BV) pinned 0:49. (17-18)
195—Nathan Taylor (BV) maj. dec. 8-0. (17-22)
220—TJ Meehan (LL) dec. Tanner LaBenne, 4-3. (20-22)
285—Colby Whitehill (BV) won by forfeit. (22-28)
106—Owen Reinsel (BV) pinned Mason Konigus, 0:21. (20-34)
113—Cayden Walter (BV) pinned Jake Patla, 0:59. (20-40)
120—Chandler Longstrength (LL) pinned Zack Keihl, 2:2. (26-40)
