DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 7,
CURWENSVILLE 0
Score by Innings
DCC 101 130 1—7 13 1
C'ville 000 000 0—0 0 2
DuBois Central Catholic—7
McIntosh cf 4021, Walker c 3210, Miknis ss 4121, Grecco p 4021, Edwards cr 0100, Downer 3b 0000, Torretti rf 4110, Prosper 1b 3111, Kness 2b 3010, Bloom 3b-p 3131, Way cr 0000, Foster lf 3000, Felix ph 1000. Totals: 32-7-13-6.
Curwensville—0
VonGunden p-ss 2000, Evans 2b 2000, Francisco c 1000, Timko lf 3000, McCracken cf-p 3000, Brewer 1b 3000, Bakaysa rf 2000, Bressler dh 2000, Farley 3b 0000, Terry ss-cf 2000. Totals: 20-0-0-0.
Errors—DCC , C'ville 3. LOB—DuBois Central Catholic 8, Curwensville 3. 2B—Miknis, Grecco. SAC—Kness. HBP—Walker. SB—McIntosh, Walker, Torretti, Bloom. PO—VonGunden, Francisco.
Pitching
DCC: Grecco—5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO; Bloom—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
C'ville: VonGunden—5 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; McCracken—2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Grecco. LP—VonGunden.
BROOKVILLE 5,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 4, 8 innings
Score By Innings
DCC;121;000;00;-;4
Brookville;010;210;01;-;5
Two outs when winning run scored
DuBois CC - 4
Tyler McIntosh cf 5031, Brandon Walker c 3110, Justin Miknis ss-p-ss 2111, Noah Bloom 2b-3b-ss-rf 3000, Garrett Prosper 1b-rf-1b 4001, Dom Toretti rf-p 3110, Thomas Grecco 1b 0000, Zane Felix dh 3000, Anthony Kness p-2b 1000, Damon Foster lf 3111, Peter Downer 3b-p-3b 4010. Totals: 30-4-8-4.
Brookville - 5
Brady Caylor 2b-p-2b 4210, Seth Dunkle ss-p 3022, Aaron Park 3b 4010, Tanner Labenne 1b 2001, Dane Lyle c 3010, Jace Miner cr 0100, Cole Labenne cf-rf 4021, Tyler Park p-cf 4120, Trenton Gilhousen dh 3110, Chase Palmer rf-2b-ss 0000, Adam Mackins lf 4010. Totals: 31-5-11-4.
Errors: DCC 3, Brookville 0. LOB: Brookville 12, DCC 9. DP: DCC. 2B: Dunkle, Toretti, Miknis. SAC: T. Labenne, Dunkle, Bloom. SB: Dunkle, A. Park, T. Park, Mackins, Walker, Miknis. HBP: Foster (by Caylor), Dunkle (by Kness).
Pitching
DuBois CC: Kness-4 1/3 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Downer-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Miknis-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Toretti-2/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Brookville: T. Park-2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Caylor-3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Dunkle-2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Dunkle. Losing pitcher: Toretti.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.