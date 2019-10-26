BROOKVILLE 35, DuBOIS 25

Score By Quarters

DuBois;13;12;0;0;-;25

Brookville;7;13;0;15;-;35

First Quarter

D - Adian Castro 15 run (kick blocked), 7:10.

D - Zach Shilala 22 pass from Cam-Ron Hayes (Chandler Ho kick), 2:57.

B - Robert Keth 9 run (Donavan Hoffman kick), :56.

Second Quarter

B - Robert Keth 4 run (Hoffman kick), 8:13.

D - Ruben Estrada 30 pass from Cam-Ron Hayes (pass failed), 5:23.

B - Elliott Park fumble recovery in end zone (pass failed), 2:00.

D - Zach Shilala 10 pass from Cam-Ron Hayes (run failed), :06.

Fourth Quarter

B - Robert Keth 17 pass from Jack Krug (Kyle MacBeth pass from Krug), 8:20.

B - Jack Krug 88 run (Hoffman kick), 4:00.

;D;B

First Downs;17;18

Rushes-Yards;32-100;28-169

Comp-Att-Int;15-30-1;21-38-0

Passing Yards;220;202

Total Plays-Yards;62-320;66-371

Fumbles-Lost;4-4;0-0

Punts-Avg;4-41.5;4-39.3

Penalties-Yards;12-119;7-70

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

DuBois: Adian Castro 13-51, Cam-Ron Hayes 12-27, Ruben Estrada 4-12, Chandler Ho 3-10.

Brookville: Jack Krug 11-104, Cole LaBenne 5-26, Robert Keth 3-14, Kyle MacBeth 3-13, Marshal Hunt 3-12, Linkin Radaker 2-1, Team 1-(-1).

Passing

DuBois: Cam-Ron Hayes 15-for-30, 220 yards, 3 TDs, 1 Int.

Brookville: Jack Krug 21-for-38, 202 yards, 1 TD

Receiving

DuBois: Chase Husted 5-48, Nick Dilullo 2-44, Chandler Ho 1-42, Zach Shilala 3-31, Ruben Estrada 1-30, Adian Castro 2-16, Michael Eisman 1-9.

Brookville: Ian Thrush 8-73, Kyle MacBeth 6-65, Robert Keth 2-26, Cole LaBenne 2-20, Brayden Kunselman 1-11, Ryan Daisley 1-6, Linkin Radaker 1-1.

Interceptions

Brookville: Brayden Kunselman.

