BROOKVILLE 35, DuBOIS 25
Score By Quarters
DuBois;13;12;0;0;-;25
Brookville;7;13;0;15;-;35
First Quarter
D - Adian Castro 15 run (kick blocked), 7:10.
D - Zach Shilala 22 pass from Cam-Ron Hayes (Chandler Ho kick), 2:57.
B - Robert Keth 9 run (Donavan Hoffman kick), :56.
Second Quarter
B - Robert Keth 4 run (Hoffman kick), 8:13.
D - Ruben Estrada 30 pass from Cam-Ron Hayes (pass failed), 5:23.
B - Elliott Park fumble recovery in end zone (pass failed), 2:00.
D - Zach Shilala 10 pass from Cam-Ron Hayes (run failed), :06.
Fourth Quarter
B - Robert Keth 17 pass from Jack Krug (Kyle MacBeth pass from Krug), 8:20.
B - Jack Krug 88 run (Hoffman kick), 4:00.
;D;B
First Downs;17;18
Rushes-Yards;32-100;28-169
Comp-Att-Int;15-30-1;21-38-0
Passing Yards;220;202
Total Plays-Yards;62-320;66-371
Fumbles-Lost;4-4;0-0
Punts-Avg;4-41.5;4-39.3
Penalties-Yards;12-119;7-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
DuBois: Adian Castro 13-51, Cam-Ron Hayes 12-27, Ruben Estrada 4-12, Chandler Ho 3-10.
Brookville: Jack Krug 11-104, Cole LaBenne 5-26, Robert Keth 3-14, Kyle MacBeth 3-13, Marshal Hunt 3-12, Linkin Radaker 2-1, Team 1-(-1).
Passing
DuBois: Cam-Ron Hayes 15-for-30, 220 yards, 3 TDs, 1 Int.
Brookville: Jack Krug 21-for-38, 202 yards, 1 TD
Receiving
DuBois: Chase Husted 5-48, Nick Dilullo 2-44, Chandler Ho 1-42, Zach Shilala 3-31, Ruben Estrada 1-30, Adian Castro 2-16, Michael Eisman 1-9.
Brookville: Ian Thrush 8-73, Kyle MacBeth 6-65, Robert Keth 2-26, Cole LaBenne 2-20, Brayden Kunselman 1-11, Ryan Daisley 1-6, Linkin Radaker 1-1.
Interceptions
Brookville: Brayden Kunselman.