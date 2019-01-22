GIRLS
DuBOIS 127,
BROOKVILLE 56
200 medley relay - 1. DuBois (Elle McMahon, Cassie Carnesali, Jeccica Brant, Alayna Cornelius), 2:05.04, 2. DuBois, 3. Broovkille.
200 freestyle - 1. Abby Dressler (D), 2:10.56, 2. Allyson Andrulonis (D), 3. Melody Stainbrook (D).
200 IM - 1. Rayna Fenstermacher (D), 2:25.57, 2. Cassie Carnesali (D), 3. Emma Fiscus (B).
50 freestyle - 1. Sadie Shofestall (B), 27.57, 2. Jessica Brant (D), 3. Trulee Stainbrook (D).
1-meter diving - 1. Courtney Ortz (B), 198.70, 2. Dani MacBeth (B), 3. Mattie Drake (B).
100 butterfly - 1. Jessica Brant (D), 1:05.51, 2. Alayna Cornelius (D), 3. Emma Fiscus (B).
100 freestyle - 1. Trulee Stainbrook (D), 1:01.89, 2. Ashley Usaitis (D), 3. Meridith Shelby (D).
500 freestyle - 1. Allyson Andrulonis (D), 6:04.50, 2. Elle McMahon (D), 3. Emma Ruttinger (D).
200 freestyle relay - 1. DuBois (Abby Dressler, Trulee Stainbrook, Rayna Fenstermacher, Alayna Cornelius), 1:49.77, 2. DuBois, 3. Brookville.
100 backstroke - 1. Tori Gregory (D), 1:12.16, Natalie Sprague (D), Delaney Lingenfelter (D).
100 breaststroke - 1. Sadie Shofestall (B), 1:20.77, 2. Cassie Carnesali (D), 3. Alyssa Horner (D).
400 freestyle relay - 1. DuBois (Abby Dressler, Elle McMahon, Alayna Cornelius, Rayna Fenstermacher), 3:59.34, 2. DuBois, 3. DuBois.
BOYS
DuBOIS 96,
BROOKVILLE 77
200 medley relay - 1. Brookville (That Johnson, Donavan Hoffman, Clavin Doolittle, Aaron Briggs), 1:52.50, 2. DuBois, 3. DuBois.
200 freestyle - 1. Isaac Wayne (D), 1:59.42, 2. Calvin Doolittle (B), 3. Donavan Hoffman (B).
200 IM - 1. Tucker Fenstermacher (D), 2:09.53, 2. Thad Johnson (B), 3. Kolton Gwizdala (D).
50 freestyle - 1. Logan Wells (D), 24.55, 2. Tino Deemer (D), 3. Aaron Briggs (B).
1-meter diving - 1. Bay Harper (B), 119.56.
100 butterfly - 1. Calvin Doolittle (B), 1:00.72, 2. Kolton Gwizdala (D), 3. Blake Saunders (B).
100 freestyle - 1. Tino Deemer (D), 55.54, 2. Logan Wells (D), 3. Aaron Briggs (B).
500 freestyle - 1. Isaac Wayne (D), 5:35.42, 2. Kaleb Stevens (D), 3. Luc Doolittle (B).
200 freestyle relay - 1. DuBois (Logan Wells, Tino Deemer, Kolton Gwizdala, Tucker Fenstermacher), 1:37.05, 2. Brookville, 3. Brookville.
100 backstroke - 1. Ian Meterko (D), 58.54, 2. Thad Johnson (B), 3. Josh Singler (D).
100 breaststroke - 1. Tucker Fenstermacher (D), 1:07.78, 2. Donavan Hoffman (B), 3. Ethan Bretham (B).
400 freestyle relay - 1. DuBois (Kolton Gwizdala, Isaac Wayne, Logan Wells, Tucker Fenstermacher), 3:36.68, 2. Brookville, 3. DuBois.
