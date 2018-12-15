BROOKVILLE 54, ELK CO. CATHOLIC 50
Score By Quarters
ECC;9;11;11;19;-;50
Brookville;10;23;7;14;-;54
ECC - 50
Sady VanAlstine 1 3-3 6, Morgan Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Julia Aikens 2 0-0 4, Taylor Newton 5 10-13 20, Tami Geci 4 1-2 9, Emily Wolfe 1 0-0 2, Maddie Kear 4 0-0 9, Ellie Fledderman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 14-18 50.
Brookville - 54
Lexis Hatzinikolas 1 2-4 4, Madison Johnson 2 4-4 8, Morgan Johnson 6 1-3 16, Kira Powell 1 0-0 3, Marcy Schindler 4 0-0 8, Mikayla Aikens 0 0-0 0, Jenna Grant 0 0-0 0, Sophie Sharp 0 0-0 0, Jillian Taylor 0 0-0 0, Brooke Ganoe 0 0-0 0, Lauren Hergert 7 1-5 15. Totals: 21 8-13 54.
3-pointers: ECC 2 (VanAlstine, Kear), Brookville 4 (Mo. Johnson 3, Powell).
