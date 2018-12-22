BROOKVILLE 53, FALCONER-CASSADAGA VALLEY 13
145-Nick Saeger (F) dec. Cody Hetrick (B), 11-5 (0-3).
152-Jacob Cable (B) dec. Bryce Baglia (F), 6-3. (3-3).
160-Wyatt Griffin (B) pinned Mack Mikula (F), 2:24. (9-3).
170-Elliot Park (B) pinned Jordan Dustin (F), 4:40. (15-3).
182-Robbie Penhollow (F) maj. dec. Braden MacBeth (B), 12-4. (15-7).
195-Nathan Taylor (B) dec. Hudson Johnson (F), 2-1. (18-7).
220-Tanner LaBenne (B) dec. Grant Cheney (F), 8-4, OT. (21-7).
HWT-Colby Whitehill (B) pinned Collin Mower (F), :42. (27-7).
106-Owen Reinsel (B) pinned Brayden Newman (F), :48. (33-7).
113-Cayden Walter (B) pinned Brodie Little (F), :31. (39-7).
120-Josh Popson (B) pinned Steven Lamb (F), 4:34. (45-7).
126-Parker Fleming (B) dec. Joey Pillittieri (F), 7-0. (48-7).
132-Cabe Park (B) tech. fall Hunter Teboe (F), 18-2, 4:18. (53-7).
138-Jimmy Kramer (F) pinned Wyatt Kulik (B), 4:29. (53-13).
