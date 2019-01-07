CLARION — Scoring a season-high 65 points, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team notched a 65-51 non-league win on the road at Clarion Monday night.
The Lady Raiders (7-3) trailed 19-16 after the first quarter, but ripped off a 38-17 advantage over the next two quarters to take a 54-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
The scoring was balanced as three players reached double figures. Lauren Hergert finished with 14 points, Morgan Johnson scored 12 points and Marcy Schindler added 11 points. Lexis Hatziniolas scored eight points.
For Clarion (4-5), Kait Constantino and Wendy Beveridge scored 21 and 15 points respectively.
The Lady Raiders visit Bradford Friday.
In other girls basketball action Monday:
Keystone 50,
DuBois Central
Catholic 40
KNOX — The host Keystone Lady Panthers upended visiting DuBois Central Catholic, 50-40, Monday night for their third victory in a row and sixth in seventh games.
Keystone (6-4) jumped out to a 14-9 lead after one quarter and slowly pulled away from there. The Lady Panthers outscored DCC by a handful of points in each of the last three quarters to come away with the 10-point win.
Emily Lauer led Keystone with a game-high 20 points, while teammate Kenzie Hovis added 15.
Shayleigh Gulvas was the lone DCC player in double figures with 16. Ashley Wruble and Alyssa Bittner each had seven.
Central Catholic (2-7) hits the road again on Wednesday with a trip to Curwensville.
